Tuesday will be a chilly start as we work our way out of the upper 30s for the higher terrain and low 40s for the lowlands. Despite sunshine, don’t expect a warm up as many of us struggle to make it to the 60 degree mark. Gardeners take note, deep valleys and higher elevations could see their first frost as overnight lows drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday is even colder yet but at least we continue our dry stretch. Sunshine in the afternoon won’t do much for us as many of us won’t make it out of the 50s! As sunset approaches, skies remain clear, and winds calm, expect the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. Frost is a safe bet overnight into Thursday morning for more of us.

Thursday we start to see the thermometer move in the opposite direction than that last few days as we see a touch more humidity added back into the region. Sunshine and a more southerly wind flow will help us get back into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will still be below average for many of us as we start the day with mostly clear conditions. Still frost in the 40s but we work our way back into the mid and upper 60s. Clouds build in late afternoon and evening as we expect the remnants of Ian to continue to push their way north. A late evening showers is possible towards the southeastern counties like Monroe, Bland, & Giles with all of us seeing showers by the early morning.

Saturday will start with a mix of sun & clouds with showers here and there. Rain chances build through the day as Ian continue to push up through eastern Virginia. Track is very important with this forecast and may change. A cold front off towards our west could nudge Ian farther east lowering our rain chances so it’ll be one to watch over the next couple of days. West Virginian’s don’t forget, Saturday is the first day of the Fall Fire Ban Season!

Sunday with Ian off towards our east and a cold front moving in from the west, rain is a safe bet with thunderstorms for the afternoon. Temps make their way closer to the upper 60s and low 70s but cloud cover will stunt much of our daytime warming. As the front exits our region overnight into Monday, colder air will rush in right behind.

Monday starts with lingering showers and even a rumble of thunder. Temps work their way into the low 70s early on but will drop throughout the day as cold air filters in through the evening and overnight. High pressure will begin to move in overnight helping us clear up.

In your extended forecast temps look to remain below average but at least we aren’t seeing any indications of bitterly cold conditions. A few rain makers filter in but over all the trend is for dry and cool weather as fall continue on.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny, Cool. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny & Cold. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & cool. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

Showers increase throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Heavy rain & T-storms. Highs in the upper 60s / Low 70s.

MONDAY

AM rumbles, clearing late. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunny and cool again. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Still sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.