WIND AVDISORYS IN EFFECT:

Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, & Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Richlands, Bland, Pearisburg, Princeton, Hinton, Lewisburg, and Rainelle, until 9 AM this Tuesday morning.

Pocahontas County, including the cities of Marlinton and Snowshoe, until 1 PM this Tuesday afternoon.

The bulk of the showers from the previous day have moved on with the passing of the cold front. However, at least for the first portion of our Tuesday, we will be dealing with the lingering effects from its passing. This still includes some breezy winds out of the west which could range between 10 to 25 mph in some spots. Winds gusts will still be active at times, with some at least 30+ mph across portions of West Virginia and Virginia. However, we will see those winds slowly taper off as high pressure builds this afternoon. Until then, continue to keep an eye on any unsecured objects outside, including trash cans and recycling bins, and watch out for any loose debris as you head out the door for your Tuesday!

Tuesday starts out windy and many in the 50s. Winds out of the west will keep the chances around for a few mountain showers very early in the morning. However, we see improving conditions under partly sunny skies for the afternoon! The sunshine will warm us up slightly, getting us near the 60 mark. Still expect a breezy day with winds still between 10-25 mph in some spots and gusty winds early on in the higher elevations.

Wednesday is a mild one to start as we see temperatures start out in the 40s for the morning. However, a southern flow will allow us to warm up for the afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 60s by dinnertime! Wednesday is looking to stay dry with plenty of sunshine to spare! Enjoy the break as we have clouds coming through the overnight with our next arriving system.

Thursday morning has the clouds again to start yet it will be a warm one as we’re near the 50 mark! Scattered showers will return as a low-pressure system cross with an eventual stalled front down to our south. Most to all will see some form of showers, but it appears most will be confined to the south. Overall, still a gloomy and cloudy day that will be seasonably above average as we get into the 60s.

Friday continues Thursdays unsettled weather but looks to bring better chances for widespread showers. A warm front will lift in the morning, bringing in showers to start our Friday morning commute. It will also be a mild morning with many in the 40s. We enjoy a break by late morning, early afternoon with an eventual cold front bringing in more showers. Some of these showers will be heavy at times and we once again will see breezy conditions once both fronts pass. Friday will look to continue the week’s warm trend as we get into the 60s.

Saturday will start off cold as colder air sinks in. Expect many to be in the 30s for the morning. A few lingering mountain showers early in the morning but we should start to settle down into the afternoon. Don’t expect too much sunshine however as it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend. Colder air continues into the evening as we only get into the 40s.

Sunday will see the clouds from Saturday begin to break apart and we should see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon! Many will start in the chilly 20s, but the sun will help us warm up into the 40s. A dry end to the weekend and a perfect day to go out and enjoy the last little bit of the Winter season that we have left.

Monday is also appearing to be a dry day as well! We start out in the cold 20s for the morning, but we get into the mild 40s by the afternoon. Compared to our last Monday, this one is gearing up to be a great weather start to our new work week!

In your extended forecast, the winter season is slowly coming to an end, and we will begin moving into Spring! Our temperatures appear to be seasonably average as we progress into March. With the chances of rain on the way, can Old Man Winter try to make one or two more appearances before Winter closes? We will be watching closely.

TUESDAY

Morning mountain showers, afternoon sunshine. Still breezy. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers continue. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Cold morning, dry afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine continues. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Few stray showers, mostly cloudy. Highs near the 50 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Lingering showers. Highs near the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.