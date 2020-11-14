Breezy moving into Sunday

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR EVERYONE TILL 7PM ON SUNDAY.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy, our low temperatures in the 40s will occur early in the evening and we will start to warm up over night. Winds will also start to pick up ahead of a approaching cold front and will remain breezy through the day on Sunday, rain chances will pick up as well.

Sunday will start off with showers this chance will stick with us through most of the day. Winds will be very breezy thought-out the day we could see some gust as high as 40 MPH. We are not expecting any severe weather just some gust winds with some of the showers and outside of the rain tomorrow. Highs will make it into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Monday looking like a better day with sunshine making a return. Highs will take a noticeable dive at this point into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most. Overnight Monday our temperatures drop back into the low 30s once again.

Tuesday, another cold front makes its way through the area, we stay cool with many hovering into the mid 40s. On the plus side we remain dry, but some of the higher elevations could see some snow flurries Tuesday night behind the front if moisture sticks around long enough.

Wednesday, we have another chilly morning with most into the 20s and 30s again. At least by the afternoon we have a shot at the 50s which is at least a but closer to average for this time of year. High pressure is still in control so we still see the sun out too.

The extended forecast shows the slight warming trend we see Tuesday into Wednesday continuing as next week rounds out to a close. By next Friday we might be able to squeeze into the 60s again, it will all be dependent on how our controlling high pressure shifts. Is it more southerly or more northerly? Also looks like we will have another dry stretch next week so get out and enjoy the nice weather while it sticks around.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Becoming breezy. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain and breezy. Highs around 60.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs near 60 again.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs around 60.