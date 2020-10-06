Breezy tonight and tomorrow

Tonight we will have clear skies, but it will be pretty breezy at times wind gust could reach 21 MPH. Temperatures overnight will fall off into the upper 40s for overnight lows.

Wednesday as high pressure maintains control it taps into some warmer air and brings temperatures back to above average levels. Temperatures look to climb into the 70s and the upper 60s for most of us, along with bright sunshine throughout the day. Winds will still be gusty throughout the day.

Thursday were tracking a DRY cold front that will pass through the area. This will not be a particularly strong front meaning it won’t really do much to affect our temperatures along with not really changing the forecast either. Sunny, dry conditions remain with temperatures still in the mid to upper 60s for most.

Friday during the day we won’t expect many changes from the rest of the week, all in all it’s a very similar day to Thursday for most of us. It will be a warmer night for high school football compared to the previous week.

There are some indications we could see the return of some remnant tropical moisture to the region for this coming weekend. We’re pretty far out at the moment, and there is still many moving pieces between this system and here. Including the high pressures we expect to see and Thursdays cold front. These can all affect the outcome of whether we see rain or not. It looks like the heaviest stuff will try to move in on Sunday. We will continue to watch it.

Monday we deal with what’s left of Delta as it pulls out of the two Virginias. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s, a few could make a run for 70. It all depends on when the rain ends.

Tuesday and Wednesday are a tough forecast which will depend on the speed of Delta and how fast the system is able to enter and exit the area Sunday into Monday. If the system speeds upon entrance it could drag a cold front through the area during the day Tuesday as it interacts with it. Bringing colder air and more rain to the region for the day-time. If the system moves slower as some models have suggested as it moves towards us, the actual passage of the front wouldn’t come until late Wednesday into early Thursday. This would leave us under an extended period of more unsettled weather. As well as keep us warm until Thursday.

There’s been a lot of flip flopping behind the scenes with this system. Once it makes landfall or at least gets much closer to it, the forecast will start to really come together.

Hurricane Delta is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before weakening and making landfall somewhere along the gulf coast as a category 2 storm. This will be one to keep an eye on as it follows a similar path to Laura. Eventually we will see the remnants make their way to our area and that is what will bring back more showers for the end of the weekend.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Clear and breezy. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY:

Still dry during the day. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Rain Possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain. Could be heavy at times. Highs around 70.

MONDAY:

Slight rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s low 70s.