Breezy Wednesday, Rain by the End of the Week

Wednesday, we remain dry and quiet across the region. The milder weather we’ve been seeing sticks around too, with everyone climbing into the 50s once again. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the south, but it shouldn’t be enough to toss around any holiday decorations you have outside.

Thursday will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of us, and also brings the first good chance of rain showers back to the region as a cold front approaches. For the most part, we should stay dry across the region until we head into the early parts of Friday morning. Winds will pick up out of the south, with gusts up to 20-30 mph ahead of the front!



Friday brings on and off showers through the day as our cold front starts to push through the area. This will be a slow mover, so be prepared with the rain gear all day long. Some minor pooling and ponding in poor drainage areas are possible due to the repetitive chance for showers throughout the day. Highs remain in the upper 50s and low 60s for most.

Saturday remains warmer than average but rain showers and some steadier pockets of rain will be with us all day long as a cold front continues to slowly push its way through. Winds will get gusty again through the evening hours with some gusts topping out at over 30mph! Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s with the mountains remaining in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday our cold front gets the boot, and we cool off quickly across the region. Highs in the 30s are expected across much of the region, reminding us winter is only a few short days away at this point. We should remain dry during the day, but an early morning shower can’t fully be ruled out. We get frosty once again overnight with lows in the 20s.

Monday continues our wintry feel with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Mountains look to remain in the low to mid-30s. We should remain dry for the most part, but a few of our southern counties might get clipped by some showers from a system moving through the southeastern US.

Tuesday, highs remain in the 40s for most, even in the mountains. Clear skies dominate as high pressure is in control for the time being. For the most part, outside of being a bit chilly, this should be a fairly nice way to start off Winter!

In the extended forecast all eyes are turned towards the end of the week for holiday travel. For the time being nothing very disruptive is coming across our radar, especially ahead of Christmas Eve (Friday). There are some signals for rain/snow trying to sneak in but for now, it’s nothing that looks very concerning to us. We’ll keep you in the loop so be sure to check back often!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, showers possible late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move back in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Drying out, but cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now, but watching a storm to our south. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Chances for some rain. Warmer with highs near 50.