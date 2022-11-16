Tonight will feature decreasing clouds in the lower elevations but clouds will remain thick over the mountain spots with scattered snow showers around. With temperatures well below freezing, watch out for slick spots where the snow flies and patchy black ice elsewhere. Any roadway in our region that is untreated and is still damp or has water laying around from yesterday’s rains will freeze! We’ll wake up Thursday in the lower 20s.

Thursday is yet another day for flurries for the northeastern mountains while others enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are still running well below average in the mid to upper 30s for daytime highs!

Friday finally looks to promise some much drier conditions into the region! It’s going to remain cold for now though with high pressure moving really taking control, with highs only in the middle 30s.

Saturday is a cold day once again! Morning temperatures in the teens don’t improve much as we see high temperatures only improve into the middle 30s.

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with sunshine and blue skies. Highs will still be very cold for this time of year in the lower 30s.

Monday finally begins the thaw we’ve been seeking for across the region! We’ll see a lot of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 40s – still below average but not by too much!

Tuesday brings a little more warmth but we’re still well below our average. Temps are at least getting out of the 30s as we inch into upper 40s.

Wednesday sees partly cloudy skies and it’s yet another warmer day, as we’ll see highs jump up into the lower to perhaps middle 50s – that is going to feel great considering how cold it’s been!

Thanksgiving at this point brings a couple of sprinkles around but for now it’s not bad, with highs in the 50s.

In your extended day forecast we’re watching out for your Thanksgiving holiday forecast. With such a big travel weekend, it does look like we’ll see the chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving but we’re also seeing warmer temperatures too. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Remember, despite cold temps, fall fire season is still upon us. As we saw this season already, brush and forest fires can start and spread quickly. With not so many rainy days in the forecast, crispy conditions can be expected once again in the next few weeks. Be mindful of burning bans and make sure to follow them closely.

TONIGHT

Mountain snow showers, otherwise cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY

AM mountain flurries, most stay dry. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Mountain flurries, most still dry. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and chilly, with highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and remaining cold! Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Rinse & repeat! Cold, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and another warm-up! Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and near average for this time of year! Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

THANKSGIVING

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

A few showers possible but mild! Highs in the middle 50s.