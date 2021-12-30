Briefly drying out tonight into Friday as we close out 2021

Tonight remains a bit more cloudy as we transition between systems. We will see clouds decrease throughout the early, predawn hours as we get a break from the gloomy, rainy pattern. Temps stay mild as the Spring in December trend continues with lows in the 40s.

Friday keeps clear skies and a break from the rain. Highs remain in the 50s and the 60s as the southerly flow returns. Late in the day nearer to New Years some showers and even a few elevated thunderstorms are possible across the region. For the most part, outdoor celebrations shouldn’t be to impacted but we do recommend having the rain gear on hand.

Past midnight and into early Saturday one or two of our passing storms could be on the stronger side. The biggest threat would be strong wind gusts mixing down to the surface inside of the storms. A level 1 of 5 (marginal) risk for severe weather is in place for parts of our region late Friday night through Saturday morning as a result.

The rest of Saturday, we’ll continue to see rain develop across the region, which will be heavy at times. That could lead to isolated flooding concerns in some poor drainage areas due to the persistence of the rain during the day. Widespread issues are unlikely due to how dry we have been. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts throughout the day will increase to 30+mph, particularly through the afternoon.





Sunday with our cold front now out to the east, we’ll see colder air begin to push in as winds shift out of the northwest during the day. It is likely we’ll see our high temperatures during the morning with temperatures dropping from the 50s to the 30s through the afternoon. A few lingering rain showers are possible in the morning before temperatures fall. Through the afternoon and overnight a wintry mix and eventually, plain snow showers will develop along the mountains and areas west. Lows overnight will fall to the low 20s and teens.

Early Monday, snow showers and even some steady snow remain possible along the mountains and west. This could lead to some slick travel heading out the door. The rest of Monday looks to dry out and feature the return of much overdue sunshine. We do remain chilly though into the 30s for highs. Snow totals do not look very impressive at this time. Overnight lows remain in the 20s and teens.

Tuesday looks dry and seasonable across much of the area with more sunshine on the way. Highs will be in the low 40s, with lows returning to the 20s overnight.

Wednesday looks to follow in Tuesday’s footsteps with a seasonable if not slightly above average day filled with sun. A few passing clouds will be the most exciting weather-related event of the day. Lows overnight fall back to the low 30s and upper 20s.

In the extended forecast, our next potential weather maker lies waiting. For now, it looks fairly similar to the set-ups we have this week. Warming up quickly beforehand with a big quick cool down afterward. The question is after this one, does the cold last? Be sure to check back over the next few days as we get the answer.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Slow clearing, fog poss. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS EVE):

Drying out. Driest day this week. Rain returns after dark. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY (2022):

Rain, heavy at times. Watch for flooding. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain in the morning, snow showers possible in the evening. Highs in the 50s but falling fast.

MONDAY:

Cooler with rain and snow early. Minor accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier, warmer. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY:

Trending drier. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking likely, mild. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Morning snow. Drying out and cold. Highs in the 30s.