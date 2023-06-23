Friday, as we get closer to the center of circulation with our low we get in on some thinning clouds allowing for peeks of sunshine at times. The mostly cloudy start to the day will be dry at least. The small amount of sunshine some see will help temps push into the low to mid 70s while those that keep cloud cover will once again see highs in the upper 60s. Very hit and miss day. Same goes for our shower chances this afternoon. A rumble of thunder towards the east this evening but otherwise, just scattered showers to impact the evening commute. We’ll see a calm overnight with fog once again building in.

Saturday starts off cool, calm, with dense fog but sunshine will help burn that off in the mid morning. Clouds will be broken but stubborn through most of the day for a mostly cloudy day. A few showers in the afternoon as cooler air settles in from the northwest. Highs struggle their way into the mid 70s. This will aid in light to moderate showers through the evening hours. Scattered in nature so not all will see these. We’ll begin to clear up some for the overnight.

Sunday a few mountain showers in the morning are likely towards the east as clouds are a bit stubborn to break up. Towards the west, a nice day is ahead for much of our Sunday. A few lawnmowers will likely be heard across the neighborhoods as the sun breaks through the clouds. Highs push into the upper 70s and low 80s west with our mountains in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday evening and into the overnight, a cold front advances from the west which will bring a few showers. Late into the night a few thunderstorms can be expected. One or two could be on the strong side with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Monday the cold front from the west looks to make its way in early morning limiting severe weather potential given timing holds but a few strong storms with heavy downpours may impact the morning commute. Showers and a rumble or two through the early afternoon from west to east as temps cool slightly into the upper 70s. Timing is key with details still being worked out. Best case, early morning timing keeps severe threats low. Worst case, a strong to severe storm mid morning to early afternoon is possible.

Tuesday a few morning showers likely for the mountains but elsewhere we start to dry out and bring back the sunshine. Cloudy skies in the morning break away to partly sunny skies by the evening. Highs in the upper 70s as northwest winds keep temps in check.

Wednesday we start to look and feel like summer, finally. Sunshine expected all day long allowing us to begin to dry out. Highs push into the low 80s but with all the rain of late, expect a muggy feel to the afternoon.

Thursday will be a day of sunshine to start with temps warming up nicely into the upper 70s with a few 80s in the western lowlands. A few clouds build in for the late afternoon with most of us staying dry. Overnight a system from the northwest inches closer providing an isolated shot of a shower west. Better chance of rain into our Friday.

In your extended day forecast, showers are thunderstorms are back for the following weekend as we warm up into the low 80s. A little shot of that summer feel with heat and humidity. Long range forecasts are known to change quite a bit, but 4th of July is looking warmer than average for now with a good mix of showers. Let’s hope that changes between now and then.

FRIDAY

Broken cloud cover, PM storms. Highs in the mid 70

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, some sunshine, PM showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Drier day with sunshine, stormy overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Thunderstorms and showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers, clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns all day. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine with increasing clouds PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Showers and Storms, some sun. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers all day. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and hot. Highs in the mid 80s.