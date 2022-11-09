FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Brushfires continue to pop up in the region with very dry conditions in combination with a strong breeze and leaves on the ground. This threat will continue into Thursday for the two Virginias.

Numerous brushfires have popped up and Red Flag Warnings were in effect for Wednesday. Do not be surprised if more Red Flag Warnings are issued for Thursday. Thankfully, the remnants of Nicole should put an end to those issues on Friday.

We encourage you to send us your brush fire photos by heading over to our website!