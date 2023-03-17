Tonight brings an end to the steady rain showers but as this afternoon’s cold front pushes east and carries its associated showers away with it, our region will pick up more of a northwesterly flow for tonight. As temperatures continue to drop tonight, this will likely allow snow showers to fall in a light fashion over the West Virginia mountains. Little to no accumulations are expected, with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday brings a return to the sunshine area-wide, though the mountains will have a few more clouds. Despite the abundant sunshine, temperatures won’t move up nearly as much, with a stiff westerly to northwesterly breeze with a strong area of high pressure to our west. High temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees in many areas. It will be breezy at times, which will continue into the overnight hours, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph possible.

With that being said, we could squeeze a couple of mountain snow showers on our ridgeline spots in the mountains once again during the overnight. The bigger headline will be the frigid temperatures. Lows Saturday night will drop down into the teens all around the area – combine that with wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range and the mountains will likely see occasional wind chill values Saturday night into Sunday morning below zero.

Sunday is full of sunshine once again, with mostly sunny skies expected across the region. Despite the sunshine, our strong area of high pressure coming in from Canada will still be to our west – this still gives us a westerly to northwesterly flow, which means temperatures are going to be mighty cold – highs will struggle to reach the freezing point! Needless to say, it’s a heavy jacket kind of day despite all of the sunshine. Wind chill values will be in the teens and twenties with a light but persistent breeze still around in the afternoon.

Monday pushes our area of high pressure to our east and that’s where we begin to see our warming trend return. Despite yet another brutally cold start flirting with the teens, we will see a big rebound in temperature – with highs near 50 degrees. It’s another ‘sun-sational’ day, which will be a nice start to the first day of spring, which officially begins at 5:24 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, with high pressure off to our east, creating a nice southerly breeze. High temperatures will jump up to near normal for this time of year, with highs in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. This will be a nice stretch of dry weather but the trend doesn’t last for the entire work week.

Wednesday features clouds and perhaps a few showers with a frontal boundary crossing. The front will lift north as a warm front, with a few isolated showers in an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be similar to Tuesday, with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday continues our chances for a few showers, with a warm front stalling just to our north. Though the clouds will likely be around with a few occasional showers, a gusty southerly breeze should allow temperatures to jump up into the middle 60s – we haven’t seen that in quite some time! Rain showers should be pretty light and scattered in nature.

Friday provides even warmer conditions! Despite mostly cloudy conditions expected and a few more showers, that gusty southerly breeze with our warm front still to our north should allow temperatures to really soar. Upper 60s to lower 70s are a good bet for the region! It does not appear to be a washout by any stretch – but a few showers look to be lurking out ahead of a strong cold front, which looks to cross late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to return to more seasonal values moving past Friday. Though a cooldown behind Friday night’s front looks to be a good bet, a quick rebound in temperature can be expected. The weather pattern looks a bit unsettled during this time frame, with the potential for a few storm systems to move through, but the prospects of Old Man Winter making any real return looks unlikely.

Don’t forget that Monday begins West Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week! In coordination with that, join Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater and Meteorologist Bradley Wells throughout the week as we cover a multitude of important severe weather topics throughout the week in addition to our forecast to help keep you and your family prepared for all types of severe weather that our region faces. We both work hard to provide ample time for you to prepare for inclement weather, and we hope you enjoy the work that has been done to help educate about the multitude of weather we see in this region that we call home!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with rain showers ending before midnight. Mountain snow flurries end around dawn. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

AM mountain clouds, PM sunshine areawide. Cooler! Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

AM mountain clouds, PM sunshine again areawide but quite cold! Highs just above freezing.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and even warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible – not a washout. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

A few showers once again possible. Much warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with gusty showers late – VERY warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and remaining seasonal. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.