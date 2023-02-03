Advisories Issued for Our Region

Wind Chill Advisory – Western Greenbrier and northwestern Pocahontas counties through 7 a.m. Friday.

Tonight continues the brutal chill as low temperatures flirt with the single digits. Most of us will wake up with temperatures in the lower teens. The wind will continue to occasionally flare up, so wind chill values as a result will still be below zero at times tonight and into the morning.

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with an abundant amount of sunshine. It will be a brutally cold start, with many locations down to around 10 degrees for a low temperature, but a nice return flow with a southwest breeze will warm us up to the lower 40s – so after a frigid few hours to begin the day, we’ll wrap up the day on a decent note.

Sunday brings mostly cloudy conditions back into the picture with a clipper system up to our north and an area of low pressure to our southeast off of the Carolina coast. Both look to remain far enough away to keep precipitation chances away from the region but expect some clouds to cover up the sun for a majority of the day, with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday brings an area of high pressure to our northeast, which keeps temperatures above average with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday allows the clouds to build from west to east as we progress through the afternoon, with our next storm system embarking toward the region. Tuesday itself will be dry but we will see an increase of clouds late in the day, with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday brings a frontal system into the region, so at this point our hump day looks like an umbrella day, with highs temperatures in the middle 50s – it’s remaining mild for this time of year!

Thursday keeps a few showers around, with Wednesday’s storm system still nearby. Despite the occasional showers and clouds, temperatures look to remain mild, with highs in the lower 50s.

Friday brings back high pressure, so we’re looking at partly sunny skies and highs near 50.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warmup is looking likely for the early part of February. Beyond this period though, temperatures look to drop to near normal or even slightly below normal for the middle to end portions of the month. Overall, this period looks a bit unsettled as well. Does this mean we could see a return of accumulating snow chances? We will watch closely…

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold! Lows in the lower teens – wind chill values below 0 at times.

SATURDAY

A brutally cold start, otherwise mostly sunny with a nice warmup! Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and remaining mild. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again! Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Increasing clouds late but remaining dry. Warm! Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely at times. Mild. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers. Damp. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and remaining mild. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY

Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Few lingering mix of rain and snow possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny but colder. Highs near freezing.