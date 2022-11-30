Tonight will have mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping down to around 20 degrees. With a bit of a wind, wind chill values will drop into the teens. Watch for black ice – the wind did a good job of drying roadways out but any lingering damp spot will be susceptible to freezing.

Thursday we feel the effects of the cold front from the previous day. Sunshine is here but not the warmth as we struggle our way to the middle to upper 30s. The wind should subside as the day goes on but wind chills will still be an issue so bundle up.

Friday we remain dry with sunshine and this time we bring back the warmth! We’ll see the 50s return across the region as we continue on our rollercoaster run this week. Be sure to stop by and see our 59News crew in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg for our annual Toys for Tots drive!

Saturday we’ll still make our way to the 50s after a chilly start. Another quick hitting system is set to move in my mid-morning bringing scattered showers for the day.

Sunday features a drier day with highs in the lower 50s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out south but it’s overall not a bad day on the way.

Monday brings forth showers once again but it’s fairly mild still, with highs in the middle 50s. It definitely looks like an umbrella day, so be prepared!

Tuesday also looks a bit wet, with a few hit and miss showers and highs in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, temperatures steady themselves a bit in or around the 50s however, a strong cold front is looking promising for the first week of December which looks to bring back that winter feel with a good chance at some flurries. We’ll keep you posted!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies and very cold! Watch for black ice. Lows around 20.

THURSDAY

Plenty of sun but chilly. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with perhaps just a stray shower south. Highs around 50.

MONDAY

Rain likely. Highs in the middle 50s.|

TUESDAY

Few lingering showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and much colder! Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and remaining chilly! Highs around 40.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 40s.