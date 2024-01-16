Alerts Issued for Our Region

WIND CHILL WARNING until 4pm Wednesday for northwestern Pocahontas County. Wind chill values as low as -30 will create frostbite on exposed skin in as litle as 30 minutes. It’s also in effect for western Greenbrier County until 4pm for wind chill values as cold as -25 below zero.

until 4pm Wednesday for northwestern Pocahontas County. Wind chill values as low as -30 will create frostbite on exposed skin in as litle as 30 minutes. It’s also in effect for western Greenbrier County until 4pm for wind chill values as cold as -25 below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 11am Wednesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, northwestern Nicholas and southeast Pocahontas counties. Wind chill values as cold as -15 could result in hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken.

until 11am Wednesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, northwestern Nicholas and southeast Pocahontas counties. Wind chill values as cold as -15 could result in hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken. WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 4pm Wednesday for southeastern Nicholas County. Wind chill values as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

until 4pm Wednesday for southeastern Nicholas County. Wind chill values as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 12pm Wednesday for Giles, Monroe, Summers, Tazewell, Mercer and eastern Greenbrier counties. Wind chill values of -10 to -20 could result in hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken. It’s also in effect for Tazewell, Mercer and Summers counties until noon for wind chill values of -15 to -20, whch could result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with extremely cold temperatures in place. Many of us will drop down to near 0 and with occasional wind gusts near 20 mph, we’ll see wind chill values well down below 0. Wind Chill advisories and warnings are in effect as a result. Frostbite can occur in as little as 15 to 30 minutes in this kind of dangerous chill. Bundle up and don’t forget about the pets and those without heat. Also, don’t forget about leaving a drip on your pipes if frozen pipes are an issue you have – we will remain below freezing temperature-wise until Thursday.

Wednesday finally sees the sunshine return but it is going to be a frigid January day. Temperatures in the morning down near 0 in many towns will jump into the low 20s – a decent rebound but still very cold for this time of year. A breeze out of the west at 10 to 15 mph will put wind chill values below zero in the morning and in the single digits even during the afternoon.

Thursday brings partly sunny skies to the region and we’ll be a little warmer than Wednesday, with morning lows in the teens and highs in the mid 30s. Our next storm system will arrive late Thursday and bring with it more chances for snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Slick travel is a good bet Thursday night.

Friday once again looks snowy, as our next system pushes through – a southern area of low pressure. Slick travel looks to be a good bet once again for the morning commute, with snow accumulations likely. Accumulations won’t be to the extent of Monday’s storm but still enough to cause inconveniences, with a couple of inches of new snow expected. High temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the day, with a breeze pushing wind chill values down into the teens.

Saturday continues the chances for snow with a wraparound flow around our southern low pressure system as it begins to move northeast and head toward New England. A northwest breeze, mostly cloudy conditions and brutally cold air will keep high temperatures down into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and below 0 at times with a light breeze and highs in the mid teens only. We should be around 40 degrees for this time of the year for highs.

Sunday begins with a brutally cold start in the single digits near 0 but we’ll see a decent rebound with highs in the 20s – still very cold for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the sky as high pressure begins to take control.

Monday begins a real warming trend to the region that will take us into next week. Mostly sunny skies and southerly breeze will warm us into the mid 30s after beginning the day once again in the single digits.

Tuesday will be even warmer with high pressure in control and a southerly breeze, with highs in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, after a very cold and active week this week, our pattern begins to change as we head into the start of next week. Warmer air with upper level ridging will allow temperatures to approach and exceed normal for this time of year as we head toward the end of the month. That’s not to say we are at the end of our wintry season – more cold air looks possible toward the beginning of February. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Brutal cold. Lows near 0 with wind chill values well below zero.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Very cold. Highs in the low 20s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, isolated flurries late. Slick travel overnight. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow likely. Slick travel likely once again, especially early. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY

Snow shower chances continue early. Brutal chill. Highs in the mid-teens. Wind chill values below 0 at times.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Morning lows in the single digits warm to the mid 20s for highs.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer pattern emerges. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Still warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances return. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Chances for showers continue. Highs in the 50s.