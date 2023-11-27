Watches/Advisories for Our Region

A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 7pm Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for Pocahontas County in West Virginia and Giles and Bland County in Virginia. Sustained winds above 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. Downed trees and localized power outages possible. Combined with cold overnight lows in the 20s, wind chills will be near or just below zero. Have alternative heating sources ready in case power goes out due to winds.

Tonight features partly cloudy conditions with a stray flurry or two possible. Temperatures will fall back to around 20 degrees for most with wind chill values in the single digits for many through the night. Don’t forget about the pets in this kind of brutal chill!

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region, but with a strong Canadian high pressure system to our north, high temperatures will be stuck into the 30s once again. We’ll be lucky to reach freezing and it will once again be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the lowlands and 40 mph up in the mountains. That will keep wind chill values down into the teens and 20s once again during the afternoon.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies with an area of high pressure building down to our south. It’s still yet another breezy day, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible but we’ll see high temperatures rebound into the mid 40s with a west to southwest breeze kicking in after a brutally cold start – some of us will be in the teens to begin the day with wind chill values down into the single digits once again!

Thursday sees high pressure shift to our southeast and that will give us a more direct southerly flow and begin to warm us up solidly. We’ll make a run at 50 degrees, which is average for this time of year under mostly sunny skies.

Friday keeps the slow warming trend in place with highs warming into the mid 50s. Skies will increase in cloud coverage with a warm front scooting through in the morning and a cold front passing through in the evening. Shower chances look to increase throughout the day, with the best chance being toward the evening.

Saturday continues the chance for a few sprinkles during the morning, but we should see clearing skies by the afternoon with high temperatures still near normal in the low 50s as another area of high pressure looks to take control to our west.

Sunday looks dry to begin the day but we’ll see chances for rain on the increase as we head into the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Monday brings the showers around once again with yet another front passing through with highs near 50.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Stray flurry, otherwise partly cloudy. Very cold and breezy. Lows around 20, wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – cold! Highs in the low 30s. Still breezy. Wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutal cold start. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine early, shower chances late. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Isolated sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.