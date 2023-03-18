Advisories and Watches Issued for our Region:

Wind Chill Advisory: Western Pocahontas County from 1 AM until 11 AM on Sunday, 03/19.

A cold front is expected to cross late this evening. With its crossing, temperatures are expected to drop thanks to the arrival of colder air. Temperatures will be in the teens for the lowlands and the near the single digits for the higher elevations. Combined with the gusty winds, wind chill values will be in the negatives for the higher terrain. If you have to travel outside, make sure to cover any exposed skin from the elements. Also, if you have any outdoor pets, it would be best to bring them inside tonight.

Tonight, we have a cold front crossing through. For the lowlands, this will bring the chance for a few light showers with some flurries possible. For the higher elevations, they are expected to see more in the way of snow showers. Outside of those, it will be COLD overnight with colder air dropping our temperatures into the teens. Higher elevations will see temperatures drop into the single digits. With some gusty winds possible, expect frigid wind chill values! Definitely find ways to stay warm tonight and take any outdoor pets inside if possible.

Sunday will start out cold and cloudy with many in the teens. However, high pressure will build in from the west and allow the clouds to slowly disperse. By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies can be expected with temperatures rounding out in the 30s. This nice end to the weekend will look to continue into the start of our next work week!

Monday is once again another cold start as we see temperatures in the middle to upper teens for the morning. Bundling up and packing the cold weather jacket will help to start Monday! High pressure remains in control as we see plenty of chances for afternoon sun. This will help our temperatures warm up and get into the middle 40s. Overall, a great start to the work week!

Tuesday continues the nice weather from Monday! After starting in the 20s for the morning, we see afternoon highs rise up into the middle 50s. Enjoy the beautiful day because clouds look to build overnight with our next rain showers coming in for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday ends the dry streak as we see an end to the sunshine. Rain showers will start for Wednesday morning with a few more possible for your afternoon. While not a washout by any means, packing the umbrella will help. Our temperatures will look to break into the 50s after starting in the 30s.

Thursday is once again a gloomy day. On again, off again showers will continue to linger through portions of your Thursday. However, it will not be all rain and we should see a few breaks. Morning lows will start out very mild, only in the 40s, and gradually get into the 60s by dinnertime.

Friday will bring a cold front through the late morning and afternoon. This front will bring scattered showers and cause a few slick roads for your evening commute. Despite the rain and clouds, our temperatures look to be well above average as we approach the 70 mark!

Saturday sees a few more lingering showers for the morning. But dry conditions should settle in for the afternoon as we see a few breaks of sunshine. Colder air from the cold front will settle in as we see our afternoon highs drop into the middle 50s.

In your extended forecast, March 20th is officially the start of Spring! To go along with the second half of March, our temperatures will be above average for a couple of days coming up! By the time April rolls around, our temperatures appear to gradually drop back down to average temperatures. Given that our temperatures for this time of the year are in the 50s, expect some mild evening commutes coming up!

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, a few MTN snow showers. COLD. Lows in the middle teens.

SUNDAY

Cloudy start, sunny afternoon. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Still sunny, clouds build late. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain showers return. Highs near the 50 mark.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers. Warm. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers late. Still Warm. Highs near the 70 mark.

SATURDAY

A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Dry morning, showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Isolated showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.