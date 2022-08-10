A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COUNTIES THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to provide the risk of dropping locally heavy rainfall, which could cause some isolated instances of flash flooding. It’s something we will keep a close eye on here in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab as we progress through the evening hours. Not everyone will see heavy rain!

Thursday a second cold front pushes in as we ring out the last bit of moisture from our muggy atmosphere, a few spotty showers are possible Thursday morning with general clearing through the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 70s but the main difference will be the lack of humidity as dry air works in!

Friday features a northwest flow with a strong area of high pressure to our north! It’ll feel more like the beginning of fall than August as highs will likely only be in the mid 70s for the lowlands as our mountain counties struggle to get out of the 60s!

Saturday we stay dry with lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay for a bit longer as we work our way into the mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the upper 70s. Humidity starts to creep up ahead of our next rain maker. Some clouds wll be around by the afternoon, but at this point we should remain dry.

Monday will be a mixed bag kind of day with isolated showers roaming the region. Not all will see rain but the threat of a shower or two will be with us in the afternoon. With the mix of sun, clouds, and southwest winds, we’ll see temps move closer to the 80 degree mark.

Tuesday will likely feature a few more scattered showers, as a touch of humidity rolls back into the region. Highs once again move into the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. This could mean a bit more unsettled weather in the works for the West Virginia State Fair during the following week. No August 90 degree days just yet.

TONIGHT:

Scattered storms at times, especially before midnight. Lows in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sun. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

PM isolated storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the upper 70s

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Few scattered storms again. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Cool. Highs in the upper 70s.