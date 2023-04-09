The Following Advisories Have Been Issued:

Frost Advisories for Raleigh, McDowell, and Wyoming counties from 1 AM to 9 AM on Monday, 04/10.

For tonight, the overnight lows once again are expected to drop into the low 30s. This can develop frost and cause damage to any uncovered plants outside. If you happen to have any outdoor plants, make sure to cover them tonight to prevent frost damage. This can be done using a blanket or a tarp to protect them. If possible, you can also take them inside to keep them away from the elements.

Tonight, will be a calm night in the forecast. With high pressure in control, expect mostly clear skies throughout the night. As you get ready to start a brand new work week, packing the cold weather jacket will help for the morning commute. Overnight lows will once again dip down into the low 30s. If you have any outdoor plants, continue to keep in mind of frost forming Monday morning and make sure to cover them up.

Monday is another chilly start with temperatures in the low 30s. However, the chilly conditions won’t last for long as sunshine returns for the start of our new work week. In all, not too bad of a Monday as we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will start off not as cold compared to Monday. Starting temperatures on Tuesday will be near the 40-degree mark, which is average for this time of the year. High pressure continues to remain in control and allow for another sunny day. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 60s once again.

Wednesday is yet another sunny and dry day with high-pressure moving down to the southern United States. Temperatures will start off mild in the 40s and get into the 70s thanks to a southern flow! With this stretch of dry weather, it’s important to keep in mind of spring fire ban rules. Remember to follow appropriate times and safety measures to prevent any brushfires from happening.

Thursday continues on with the dry spell in our forecast. Your morning commute starts off once again in the 40s and climbs into the 70s by dinnertime. Enjoy the last day of dry weather because Friday looks a bit soggy at times.

Friday starts off mild with temperatures near the 50-degree mark. This morning will come with increased clouds from our south. A new weather disturbance will develop down to our south and looks to bring some shower chances back into the area. At this point, a few showers are possible in the afternoon and into the evening for Friday. While not a washout by any stretch, we could see a few slick spots develop on the evening commute home. It will be another above average temperature day as we see afternoon highs soar into the 70s to end off the work week.

Saturday morning continues the soggy conditions with a few more showers possible. The southern disturbance will look to move out of the area by the evening hours, but it will still be a gloomy day under cloudy skies. Temperatures for the morning will start off in the 50s but get close to the 70-degree mark to end off our Saturday.

Sunday brings better chances for rain to end off the weekend. This is because of a new cold front arriving from the west, which will bring scattered showers for Sunday afternoon. Definitely not the best day to cap off the weekend, but at least temperatures for Sunday will be mild. We will wake up to temperatures being in the 50s and eventually getting into the 60s by the afternoon.

In your extended forecast, a fair mix of dry days and wet days as we get closer to the end of April. After temperatures this past week having been well above average, our afternoon highs will begin to fall in our extended forecast. Look for them to be about average as we head into next week.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

A calm and mostly clear night. Chilly. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY

A sunny day. Great start to the work week. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Yet another sunny and dry day. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine. WARM. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Another dry day. Keep in mind the spring fire rules. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, dry afternoon. Highs near the 70 mark!

SUNDAY

Scattered showers return. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

AM showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 50s.