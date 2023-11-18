Tonight, we enjoy a calm night as high pressure settles in. Clouds will continue to diminish, slowly turning into a mostly clear night, along with winds subsiding through the overnight. A cold night is expected as overnight lows drop into the low 30s/upper 20s.

Sunday morning contends with some patchy fog, especially across our river valleys. After burning off, the rest of your Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine as a light, northwest breeze develops in the afternoon. Expect a mild afternoon in the 50s.

Monday features an increase in cloud cover as partly sunny skies slowly turn into mostly cloudy skies by Monday night as our next system approaches. Monday afternoon also runs the chance for a few sprinkles, through expect any to be on the light side, as temperatures settle into the 50s.

Tuesday is a soggy day with our frontal system scooting by. Scattered showers are a good bet for the morning and afternoon so for any Thanksgiving travelers, perhaps give yourself a few extra minutes before hitting the road as wet roadways can be expected. Highs will be in the 50s, but a breezy day, southeast winds between 10-20 mph, will make “feel-like” conditions feel like they are in 40s for the lowlands and 30s across the higher terrain.

Wednesday sees more chances for rain as our low passes northward. A morning flake or two will be possible, mainly across the higher terrain into Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, while everyone else sees a chance for rain. Highs will make it back into the 40s, but a cold, northwest breeze will push “feel-like” temperatures into the 30s as rain chances diminish overnight.

Thanksgiving looks fantastic as long as you don’t mind the colder temperatures. High pressure building in will keep us dry but colder air rushing in will drop our highs in the 40s for the lowland and the 30s across the mountains.

Black Friday is a frosty start as temperatures start off in the 20s. That won’t last for long as high pressure provides us with a partly sunny to mostly sunny afternoon. This will help afternoon highs rise into the middle to upper 40s!

Saturday sees our next system arrive, bringing in the chance for showers, primarily in the afternoon. A mostly cloudy and gloomy day but a mild afternoon overall as temperatures make it back into the 50s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to watch and see how next weekend’s system plays out. Rain chances appear likely late Saturday into Sunday before diminishing out by Monday. Look for temperatures to remain below average as they stick in the 40s for much of next week.

