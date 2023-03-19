Tonight, will be a frigid but calm weather night. High pressure from our west will start to build in, allowing for mostly clear skies. Northwest winds will keep us cold tonight, however, and drop our temperatures into the middle to upper teens. Definitely another night to try to find ways to keep yourself warm!

Monday is another cold start as we see temperatures in the middle to upper teens for the morning. Bundling up and packing the cold weather jacket will help! High pressure remains in control as we see plenty of chances for afternoon sun. This will allow our temperatures to warm up and get into the middle 40s. Overall, a great start to the work week!

Tuesday continues the nice weather from Monday! After starting in the 20s for the morning, we see afternoon highs rise up into the middle 50s. Enjoy the beautiful day because clouds look to build overnight with our next weather system coming in for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks to end our dry streak. Rain showers will start for Wednesday morning with a few more possible for your afternoon. While not a washout by any means, packing the umbrella will help! Our temperatures will look to break into the 50s after starting in the 30s.

Thursday is once again a gloomy day. On again, off again showers will continue to linger through portions of your Thursday. However, it will not be all rain and we should see a few breaks, especially in the morning. Morning lows will start out very mild, only in the 40s, and gradually get into the 60s by dinnertime.

Friday will bring a cold front through the late morning and afternoon. This front will bring scattered showers and cause a few slick roads for your Friday commute. Despite the rain and clouds, our temperatures look to be well above average as we approach the 70 mark!

Saturday sees a few more lingering showers early. But dry conditions should settle in for the afternoon as we see a few peaks of sunshine. Colder air from the cold front will settle in as we see our afternoon highs drop into the middle 50s.

Sunday will be a tale of two halves. For the start of Sunday, we will see partly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the 30s. These hints of sunshine will allow our highs to reach into the middle 50s. Clouds will begin to build late in the evening with rain showers returning for the start of your next work week.

In your extended forecast, March 20th is officially the start of Spring! To go along with the second half of March, our temperatures will be above average for a couple of days coming up! By the time April rolls around, our temperatures appear to gradually drop back down to average temperatures. Given that our temperatures for this time of the year are in the 50s, expect some mild evening commutes coming up!

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Cold. Lows in the upper teens.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Mild. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Still sunny, clouds build late. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain showers return. Highs near the 50 mark.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers. Warm. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers. Still Warm. Highs near the 70 mark.

SATURDAY

A few isolated showers possible. Highs in near the 50 mark.

SUNDAY

Dry morning, showers overnight. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers. Highs near the 60 mark.

TUESDAY

Isolated showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MTN showers early, partly cloudy afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s.