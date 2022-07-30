Tonight we will still remain dry! We will be under mostly cloudy conditions but our rain chances remain low. Our biggest concern tonight will be the patchy, dense fog over some areas so make sure you drive safely early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will get down into the low 60’s

For Sunday, the cold front that pushed through Friday will begin pushing back up to the north into the region, which will bring with it the return of thunderstorms. Some storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall once again but at least the area will have about 36 hours to dry off before this rain comes in. Storms will be scattered, so it won’t rain all of the time Sunday.

Monday looks a bit wet, with scattered thunderstorms likely capable of heavy rainfall. We’ll monitor the flood threat once again closely but our frontal boundary will be lifting north as a warm front – at least it will be MOVING instead of the stagnant pattern we saw last week that caused all of the flooding in our region.

Tuesday will feature more scattered storms with another cold front moving in from the west. This setup looks a little more likely to carry with it the risk for a strong storm or two instead of a flood threat, but brief locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will have much drier area into the area as an area of high pressure moves in behind Tuesday’s cold front. Temperatures will respond to that, as we’ll be back into the 80s with likely dry conditions other than a stray shower or two over the mountains.

High pressures sticks around Thursday which means mostly dry conditions and soaring temperatures. Middle 80s for highs look likely across the region, so we will be trading the rain for the heat as we kick into the first couple of days of August

A little humidity will kick in on Friday, which means an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out but alot of us will once again be dry, with temperatures warming up into perhaps the upper 80s – it’s getting hot again!

In our extended forecast, it’s a summer-like pattern that will return. 80s will be a commonality for highs with occasional rounds of storms. But the major flooding pattern we’ve experienced this week will be history!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with dense fog early morning. Low’s in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny with an isolated storm. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated storms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Few scattered storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

Summertime downpours in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny with Iso. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s.