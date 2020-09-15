Calm Weather Sticks Around

At the bus stop, we start the day off with plenty of sunshine. It will be a cooler start to the day though, so have a jacket as you head out the door. We will start the day in the mid 50s.

Tuesday we keep things dry and cool once again. Humid conditions are well behind us for the time being, so it’s a great time to get outdoors if you can. If you are outside, it’s also important to note that we’ll continue to see some smoke from the wildfires out west in the skies today. They won’t affect air quality but will limit the amount of sun making it to the ground. Highs once again in the middle 70s with a few upper 70s mixed in.

Wednesday we keep the trend going with abundant sunshine in the forecast, and just enough clouds to provide some shade every once in a while. Temperatures maintain their steady hand into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday we turn our eyes to what will likely be the remnants of Sally making their way in our general direction. This a complicated forecast, that depends on the strength, speed, and timing of Sally, a passing cold front, and a high pressure coming out of Canada. For now the heaviest rain has been trending to our south, keeping us on the drier side for Thursday with a few showers and storms. This forecast remains variable over the next few days so be sure to check back often!

Post-Sally we essentially throw any summer like conditions we had previously out the window and jump right into fall with the current forecast. The cold front opens the door for cool Canadian air to stream down into the mid-Atlantic with highs in the 60s expected for next weekend, and lows down into the 40s. Some spots may be even cooler across the higher elevations. Much like the forecast for Sally this too remains variable and could change quite a bit before we get there!

The tropics are active again with Hurricane Sally a category 1 hurricane storm expected to make landfall along the Mississippi coast on Tuesday as a category 2 hurricane. The time to be ready and evacuate is NOW. If you have friends and family in an evacuation zone please make sure they are out of the area, and somewhere safe.

The tropics are very active right now with 4 named storms as of 4am Tuesday. While Sally is the only one that poses a threat to the US, this is the earliest we have gotten to the letter V in history. We only have one more name left and then it’s on to the Greek alphabet! We have two disturbances that have the potential to develop into tropical systems as well.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain from Sally’s remnants, but as of now it looks like those will stay south. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few lingering showers in the morning and then drying out. Highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry still. Highs in the 70s.