Tonight sees the beautiful weather from this afternoon continue through the overnight. Mostly clear skies can be expected as we settled down into the middle 30s for tonight’s lows. As you head out the door to start your work week, pack that winter jacket and get ready for a calm morning!

Monday starts off calm but chilly as many wakes up into the 30s. Definitely a winter jacket will help as you head out the door and take your kids to school. But you won’t need that winter jacket for long as we see a warm front bring a southern breeze into the late morning hours. This will cause our afternoon temperatures to soar into the 60s! We stay under mostly sunny skies for much of the day before clouds come through the overnight with our next weather system.

Tuesday sees a few morning showers possible with a passing cold front. Thus, a couple of slick roads can be expected to start your Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the morning commute but a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon will cause the temperatures to rise into the 50s. So while a gloomy looking morning, a fairly dry afternoon with this trend continuing for the next few days!

Wednesday begins a track of dry weather that will last until your Thursday afternoon! A polar high-pressure system up to our north will take control and keep us dry until Thursday. As for your Wednesday morning, temperatures will be COLD to start as we are in the 20s! Make sure you have that winter jacket not too far out of reach! Heading into the afternoon, we enjoy mostly sunny skies and a mild end to the day with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Thursday continues Wednesday’s weather pattern as high pressure remains in control! After temperatures once again start off in the COLD 20s, but sees them climb near the 50 mark thanks to the mix of sunshine and clouds. Enjoy the sunshine as we have more clouds build through the evening as our newest weather system approaches from the west.

Friday sets up an unsettled pattern that will look to extend into the weekend. A low-pressure system out to our west will come through the morning hours of Friday. We can expect a few showers to start off along with slick roads. These showers will continue into the afternoon as we see a dreary and soggy end to the work week. Expect afternoon highs to only reach the middle 40s.

Saturday has mostly cloudy skies and on again, off again showers as the cold front continues to pass. While it won’t be a total washout for Saturday, a couple of showers here and there will keep the gloomy weather around. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the morning but clouds will keep us cool and only allow us to get into the middle 40s.

Sunday should see more dry spells compared to Sunday. However, with northwestern winds in control, a few mountain showers for the morning will remain possible. For the lowlands, you can expect a fairly dry end to the weekend. Afternoon highs will look to be in the middle to upper 40s before dinnertime.

In your extended forecast, we are still under Spring fire season, and this will last until May 31st. This means no outdoor burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. As far as weather goes, our temperatures look to remain a little on the cooler side thanks to the polar high-pressure. Along with a few rain showers possible, we could see Old Man Winter make one last return this winter. We will continue to keep an eye out for that!

TONIGHT

Dry and clear. Lows in the middle 30s.

MONDAY

Dry start, showers PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

AM sprinkles, dry PM. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny again! Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY

Showers continue. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Few more showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.