Calmer, quieter, & cooler day ahead

We are dry by Sunday morning and things look nice, but chilly to end the weekend. Highs will return to the low and mid 40s and we will see sunshine return to the region.

Monday brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature wise. We go from the 30s back to the 50s for most, as sunny skies and southerly winds become the dominant weather feature of the day. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south and should last through the middle of December.

Tuesday looks to remain nice as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs working their way up into the mid 50s. Overnights start to climb out of the freezing territory with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday we’re still quiet and enjoying above average temps. All of us will see the 50s in some degree. Upper 50s towards the south, low 50s for the mountains. Sunshine stays with us all day.

Thursday our blocking high pressure system remains in place keeping us dry. Chance is on the way as evident by the presence of some high clouds throughout the day. Highs remain mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday looks to bring back the rain in the afternoon with another weak system. Mix of sun and clouds begin the day but rain will certainly work its way in later. Highs remain relatively mild for this far along into December with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

In the extended forecast, clear and drier weather looks likely as a strong ridge builds in the southeast. We’ll expect temperatures to rise to above-average levels around this time too, which this time of the year only means above the mid-40s!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns. Cool with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up, milder Highs in the 50s

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Warm, and sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move back in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Clouds increase, rain late. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Chilly rain/mix. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Snow. Highs in the low to mid 30s.