Tonight continues the chances for showers, as our cold front slides through our region from northwest to southeast. Our atmosphere is worked over from the severe storms this evening that raced through, but a brief downpour or perhaps a clap of thunder can’t be ruled out. Severe weather is not expected, with low temperatures dipping back to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday morning, showers remain as our cold front pushes out. By mid-morning, clouds begin to break up northwest to southeast through the day. Sunshine and cooler temperatures can be expected by the late afternoon as we struggle our way into the middle 70s. It’ll be a breezy day with northwest winds at 10-15 mph and some gusts pushing to 20 mph. A mostly clear night ahead allows us to cool back into the 50s as winds subside a touch.

Wednesday could bring an isolated mountain shower or two to the region but most are dry with partly sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note with numerous scattered showers and rumbles of thunder expected. Our StormTracker 59 app can alert you of lightning in your area with preset cities, giving you a heads up when storms approach the fairgrounds. Though there will be some breaks, expect the umbrellas to be a favorite accessory Thursday no matter where you’re located in southern West Virginia, with off-an-on showers likely. High temperatures are cool under mostly cloudy skies in the middle 70s.

Friday keeps a few lingering showers around with afternoon sunshine and high temperatures near 80 degrees – not a bad way to end the work week!

Saturday continues the trend of occasional showers and storms on the weekend, with primarily heat and humidity-driven storms possible in the afternoon. Severe storms aren’t expected but the storms that do fire up will be slow movers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday continues the trend of a few scattered downpours in the afternoon – can’t we get a break on the weekend!? High temperatures will be near 80 degrees. There does look to be plenty of dry time at least!

Monday looks dry to begin the new work week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, the summertime warmth is looking promising to return toward the middle of August with a ridge of high pressure returning. A few good days of dry weather and sunshine as a result look likely for the second half of the fair.

TONIGHT

Showers chances continue. Gloomy and dreary. Lows around 60.

TUESDAY

Morning showers fade. Some sunshine PM. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated mountain shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray morning shower. Plenty of dry time. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Pesky afternoon shower or two. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

Pop-up storms possible, some dry time. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice! Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY

Warming up, isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storms. Summertime heat. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Toasty! Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.