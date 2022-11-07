Tonight, our wind shifts to coming from the north and that will usher in some cooler air back into the region. ‘Cooler’ might be a relative term though, as we’re still going to be slightly above average for a few more days – just not the 70s we experienced for highs and 50s for lows! Low temperatures instead tonight will drop back into the upper 30s. Viewing for tomorrow morning’s lunar eclipse looks fantastic – the best times for viewing will be from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. and aside from a little chill, the weather couldn’t be better for a November morning!

Election Day will have campaign weather! Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s will keep things comfortable. Winds still out of the north will give the shady spots of the day a bit of a chill.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temperatures a little cooler than on Election Day, with highs around 60 under a mostly sunny sky – considering we are in the second week of November, this is still some fantastic weather!

Thursday is another fantastic day of weather. Enjoy it if you get a chance because Old Man Winter is lurking for the weekend! We’ll see highs in the lower to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Veterans Day looks to bring back scattered rain showers for much of the area with the remnants of Nicole looking likely to at least brush the region. We’ll deal with showers at times for most of the day with an uptick in activity for the evening and overnight hours. Highs will take a hit as we hit only reach the upper 50s.

Saturday, cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temperatures look to tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the middle 40s! Expect a frosty night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s!

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs around 40 – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

In your extended forecast we’re looking to see below average temperatures around for much of next week. Perhaps a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out across the high terrain with another system scooting through midweek next week but it’ll be just warm enough to be a rain showers for most of us. In general though, days with highs in the 70s look to be gone for quite some time…

Remember, fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

ELECTION DAY

Mix of sun and clouds, continued clearing. Highs slightly cooler in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY

Sunny and nice! Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

VETERANS DAY

Off and On showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

A morning sprinkle will lead to afternoon sun. Cooler! Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny but C-O-L-D! Highs in the middle 30s!

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs near 40.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

A few linger showers. Mountain flurries? Highs in the lower 40s.