Tonight we will see mostly clear skies and it’s another chilly night in store as lows dip back into the upper 40s. The haze as a result of the wildfire smoke coming from Canada will continue, but it is subsiding and will continue to do so on Saturday.

Saturday is a beautiful day on the way for southern West Virginia. We’ll see plenty of sunshine – hardly a cloud in the sky! Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will be the perfect day to enjoy a grill-out outside or to enjoy some nature, as it’s a five-star kind of day for the area on the way.

Sunday brings in the chances for a couple of isolated storms late in the day with an area of low pressure and subsequent front approaching. Scattered showers and a few rumblers are possible during the overnight, but at this point, most of the day looks dry. It will be a warm day, as we’ll make a run into the lower 80s. Better chances for showers and storms overnight will continue into Monday.

Monday keeps the showers around with a front crossing from the west. Expect showers which could be steady at times early with an area of low pressure trekking across the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower to middle 70s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday looks nice at this point, with plenty of sunshine expected. Perhaps an isolated shower or two is possible over the mountains but most will be dry, with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday brings the chances for a couple of storms once again. High temperatures will toast up into the middle to upper 70s. It’s not a washout by any stretch but keep an eye to the sky for a summer-time afternoon storm or two.

Thursday looks mostly dry other than an isolated shower or two being possible. We’ll see high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending back to a bit on the warmer side after a cool remainder to the work week. and near seasonal week next week. High temperatures back to near 80 degrees look to be a good bet for much of next week as a more summer-time pattern grips southern West Virginia.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Chilly once again, with lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Couple storms possible late in the day. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Showers likely at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, nice! Isolated shower. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

An isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

A stray shower. Partly sunny, with highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A stray sprinkle or two, otherwise partly sunny. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Summer-like! Stray mountain shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated PM storm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated storm or two. Highs in the lower 80s.