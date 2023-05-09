Tuesday will be a nice day after morning showers and isolated t-storms as a cold front continues to exit the region. By this afternoon, we dry out, bring back some sunshine and warm into the low 70s. Northwest winds will pick up for a breezy day overall.

Tuesday night we continue to clear out which will allow us to cool back a bit over Monday night. Temps drop quickly after sunset through the 60s. By pre-dawn we’ll see the upper 40s across the region.

Wednesday we get to enjoy a mostly sunny day as we start comfortable in the 50s and warm into the mid 70s across the region. Certainly looking like one of the better outdoor days in our forecast so far.

Thursday is a rinse and repeat day from Wednesday with sunshine a plenty. Morning temps in the 50s warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low 80s. All around a nice day to enjoy.

Friday we start to see humidity rise as we start the day in the mid 50s. By the afternoon, many of us are making a good run at 80 degrees. Most will fall just shy in the upper 70s. As humidity pumps in a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms are likely towards the evening commute. Showers remain overnight into Saturday.

Saturday scattered showers begin our day and remain for much of our Saturday. Highs stay mild in the upper 70s. A few rumbles in the afternoon possible but by Saturday night, showers begin to fade some.

Mother’s Day, Sunday hosts a few showers in the morning possible with a better chance once again in the afternoon. Afternoon highs push back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday a few more showers in the morning pass through becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Some dry hours but an umbrella day for sure at times. Highs cooler a bit in the 70s.

In your extended forecast, we finally see a spring pattern unfolding as temps remain around seasonal averages and spring storms become more regular. The change to a spring like patter will help with rainfall totals which were lacking in April as we play catch up with a few rain makers.

TUESDAY

Iso. Showers and T-storms. Nice Day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Little more sunshine. Highs in the 80s

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. PM showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers, some dry time. Highs in the 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Few AM showers. Clearing PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A few clouds, dry overall. Highs in the upper 70s.