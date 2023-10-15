Sunday will be a cold start so pack a jacket if you have plans to go to church or shop for groceries in the morning. It will also help to pack an umbrella before leaving as we’ll see light, scattered showers around the area for Sunday. It won’t rain all day, but your day ends off windy and chilly with temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday is yet another cold start in the 30s. The chance for lingering showers will exist through the morning and afternoon so pack a rain jacket. A good reminder that any rain combined with fallen leaves will make for a slick commute at times during the morning and afternoon. Expect a cold afternoon with highs only in the 40s.

Tuesday starts off mostly cloudy and the chance for a morning shower or two. As we head into the afternoon, we will see improving conditions as high pressure builds in. This will decrease both cloud cover and rain chances into the evening, and with enough sunshine, we’ll see afternoon highs try to get into the 50s for some spots.

Wednesday morning travelers will contend with some patchy, dense fog, especially across the river valleys. The fog should burn off before noon as we start partly sunny before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. This sunshine will help with temperatures, helping them rise into the upper 50s.

Thursday begins with more morning fog so reduce speeds whenever possible. The fog will burn off shortly after sunrise as we enjoy a mostly sunny day. With high pressure still in control, enjoy a dry and mild afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.

Friday starts off calm and partly cloudy, outside of some river valley fog. As we head into the afternoon, both cloud cover and rain chances will increase as our next weather system approaches. We should see temperatures climb into the 60s before a gloomy forecast takes over the overnight forecast.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance for showers continuing. While these showers will be light, the on and off nature of them will make for a good excuse to pack an umbrella if you have any outdoor plans. Expect temperatures to dip down a little and drop into the 50s.

In your extended forecast, Sunday features more chance for rain before diminishing out by Sunday night as high pressure enters the area. This system looks to keep us dry heading into next week as we slowly climb back into the 60s by Tuesday.

SUNDAY

Lingering showers. Cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

On again, off again showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Showers early. Clearing out PM. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Foggy morning. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Mild PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Dry start. PM showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Gloomy and cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance of showers AM. Clearing out PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming Up. Highs in the low 60s.