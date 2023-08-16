Tonight features partly cloudy skies with high pressure nudging in. It’s yet another cool and comfortable night on the way, with low temperatures dipping back into the middle 50s.

Thursday is looking great as we enjoy a touch warmer day with sunshine a plenty. Temps warm steadily into the 70s by mid-day topping out in the low 80s for the day. A little more humidity will make the late afternoon feel a little more like summer. A stray shower is possible during the overnight with a weak front crossing, but many will be dry and cooler temperatures will follow for Friday.

Friday is looking fantastic with a light breeze and temps warming steadily through the day. Lows in the 60s but afternoon highs crest the 80 degree mark for a nice day to spend outside!

Saturday dare we say looks dry. Hay farmers will love the extra long break to get a jump start on the late season harvests. Humidity levels are elevated but nothing out of the norm for August and still comfortable overall. Highs settle into the low 80s.

Sunday still looking dry as a dominating high pressure sticks close to our region. A few afternoon clouds but no rain chances. Highs warm into the mid 80s as humidity levels continue to rise for the summer feel.

Monday is our last dry day as the heat and humidity really ramp up. It’ll feel like a hot August day, which we haven’t had too many of. Highs pushing into the upper 80s with feel like temps cresting the 90 degree mark for much of our lowlands. Clouds thicken by the overnight hours as our next rain maker inches closer.

Tuesday clouds continue to build and a few sprinkles possible but the main event, if you will, will be in the afternoon as heat and humidity build. By the afternoon, the atmosphere won’t be able to hold it back so expect showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Rain for the overnight into our Monday morning.

In your extended forecast, we couldn’t have asked for a better week for the State Fair of West Virginia! Mostly dry conditions last through closing weekend. As the tropical hurricane season sets to reach peak activity, we are watching for the potential of changes to our weather pattern late into August with storms returning to the region as we adjust to a new pattern.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Cool and comfy! Lows in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry & warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Looking great! Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & Mild. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine & summerlike. Highs in the mid 80s

TUESDAY

Sun to start. Showers & T-storms PM. Highs in the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & Sct. Showers Late. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Few showers hit or miss. Sunshine otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

FRIDAY

Sunshine, humid, HOT. Highs near 90.