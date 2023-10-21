THE FOLLOWING WATCHES HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Freeze Watch for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and southeast Pocahontas counties from 2 AM Monday morning, 10/23, until 9 AM Monday morning.

Freeze Watch for Greenbrier County from 2 AM Monday morning, 10/23, until 10 AM Monday morning.

Overnight temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning are expected to drop into the low 30s and even the upper 20s across the higher elevations. If you have any outdoor plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside if you can to protect from damage from the cold temperatures!

Tonight, we’ll see the clouds increase from the northwest as low pressure system moves through. This will bring the chance for a few light spotty showers, most of which will be across our eastern counties. After being in the 50s this afternoon, we’ll drop into the 40s tonight however the breezy conditions Sunday morning will make it feel colder.

Sunday continues the chance for a light shower, but the best chances will be across our eastern counties once again. As a high pressure system approaches, we’ll see the chance for some sunshine, along with winds slowly subsiding, by the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 50s.

Monday is a cold start in the 30s with frost possible so make sure to cover up outside plants. Throughout the day, we’ll continue to see cloud cover diminish as high pressure moves in. With warmer air moving in and plenty of sun, the lowland will make a run for the 60s while our eastern counties get into the upper 50s.

Tuesday starts off with some morning fog with the best chances in our river valleys. You’ll also need a jacket for the morning as many will be starting in the 30s. However, given our sunny skies for Tuesday, you won’t need the jacket all day as temperatures rise into the 60s.

Wednesday completes the hat trick with our third straight day of sunshine. Outside of a few clouds to our west, we remain dry with high pressure around. We wake up to the chilly 40s before climbing near 70 by dinnertime.

Thursday is another dry day as high pressure remains in control. We’ll wake to morning lows in the 40s along with some fog across our river valleys. The rest of your afternoon will showcase partly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the 60s.

Friday ends the week off with a dry start in the morning. Our focus then shifts to more clouds building during the second half of Friday as we end the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. An arriving system will play the chance for a shower late overnight, but high school football should be fine for the most part.

Saturday continues to see clouds build in as our next weather system approaches. At this time, the best chance for any rain will be anyone living or traveling into northern West Virginia while southern West Virginia is staying most dry outside of a stray shower or two. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s/low 60s to end Saturday.

In your extended forecast, the rest of the weekend is continuing to look unsettled as our next weather system approaches. Bulk of the rain appears to be holding off until next week with the chance for an isolated shower during the rest of the weekend. As the system arrives, expect temperatures to dip down into the 50s once again.

TONIGHT

Clouds build. Spotty showers at times. Lows in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

AM MTN sprinkles. Clearing PM. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Cold & frosty start. Afternoon sunshine. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the upper 60s

WEDNESDAY

Another sunny day. Mild afternoon. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Still a dry day. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start. Clouds build PM. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Clouds build. Chance for showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Stray morning shower. Clearing out PM. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Dry morning. Showers build PM. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the 50s.