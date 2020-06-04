Chance of some storms today

Today we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. These will mainly be during the afternoon hours. We will see some sunshine in between any showers and storms we see. It won’t be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors.

Today

We also have a severe threat across the entire area. A marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) is in place. Our primary threat is gusty winds associated with any storm that does form. There is a small hail threat as well, but wind is our biggest concern. Flooding is not a huge concern since we have been so dry lately. The tornado threat is very very small.

This Afternoon

Severe Threat this afternoon

By Friday we continue to keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. For Friday severe storms are not expected but some gustier winds with a passing storm are possible still! Overall Friday see’s sunshine in between storms with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees again.

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday brings a few more showers and storms before we dry out later in the day. Sunday we keep things dry with temperatures continuing to crank to near 80 degrees.

Starting out next week, another round of high pressure kicks in and we look to really turn up the heat across the area with temperatures reaching towards the mid 80s and possibly even higher!

We are still watching Tropical Storm Cristobal. While over land it is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression by Friday morning. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to bring life threatening rains to the state of Campeche and surrounding areas as it will move slowly over the next few days before gaining speed while moving across the Gulf of Mexico. Those with interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor this storm closely as it is expected to approach the Gulf Coast by this weekend. A lot of uncertainty still remains in the exact track at this time. Make sure you stay with us for all the latest updates! This could bring some rain to our area by the middle of next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast

TODAY:

Chance of showers and storms some could be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the low 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still fairly quiet. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns late.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.