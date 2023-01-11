Wednesday is looking dry for the most part but clouds are still stubborn. A few brief breaks in the clouds will give us a peek or two of sunshine in the late morning but by the evening, clouds thicken up ahead of our next rain maker expected Thursday afternoon. A pocket of moisture ahead of our cold front Thursday will try to bring in a sprinkle in the early evening, but this will be short lived. At least we’re on the warming trend as highs push into the mid 50s as warmer air surges north.

As our cold front pushes in Thursday leaving us with heavy rain then snow into Friday and Saturday, here’s a break down of what to expect in terms of impacts.

Thursday, our next rain maker begins to push in. Warmer air surges in ahead of the rain helping temps push into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. By the evening commute, heavy rain will slide into the region making for a slow ride home. Rain continues for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-20mph. After the front passes, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30mph as cold air rushes in.

Friday pre-dawn rain transitions over to snow for everyone as cold air continues to rush into the region. Temps fall into the 30 and don’t rise much into the day. Snow showers will be heaviest in the morning then taper off to hit and miss for the low lands. Higher elevations will see snow much of the day with the most accumulations for the ridgelines. We’ll be fine tuning our snow map forecast over the next day or so but a general 1-3 inches can be expected by Friday night

Saturday will see a few lingering snow showers with most of the activity for the ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Up to another inch of snow for the higher terrain can be expected by Saturday afternoon. Temps are cold so icy roads will be a main feature of the day until crews have a chance to treat them. Secondary roads are always last so be mindful. Highs struggle to get out of the 30s with wind chill values making it feel downright frigid in the teens and 20s.

Sunday the sunshine returns which will help us warm up from a morning start in the teens up into the low 40s by the afternoon. Winds still breezy making it feel cooler so not out of the woods yet in regard to wind chills.

Monday starts off dry and chilly in the 20s but we’ll make our way to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase by the evening hours as our next system begins to push closer to our region. Rain showers will hold off until the overnight hours through our Tuesday.

Tuesday will be another soggy day as clouds return and rain showers later in the day. Mostly scattered throughout the day we’ll at least stay on the warm side of things as temps push into the low 50s.

In your extended forecast the weather is acting more like a toddler. Impulsive, spontaneous, confusing, pulling you in 12 different directions asking you to look. From 50s to 20s, rain to snow, nice days to windy days, the extended forecast is a bit all over the place with no real change in sight.



WEDNESDAY

AM showers, clearing late. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Still mild. Highs in the 50s.