Chillier Tomorrow

Tonight will bring increasing clouds with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s. With the extra cloud coverage we won’t be nearly as chilly as we have been, but it will still be somewhat cool through the evening and out the door on Thursday.

Thursday is a little cooler through the day than Wednesday. Highs will be closer to the lower 40s, with more sunshine on the way. The factor that will drag down temperatures is a northwesterly shift in the winds which will pipe in some cooler air. We will see some clouds to start the day, but bring back the sun by the afternoon.

Friday is much of the same as Thursday just with a bit more cloud cover. We look to continue our dry stretch though with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday, clouds remain possible, but we stay dry. Northwest flow will still be holding on for a period of time through the day, so expect more clouds and slightly below average temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday still looking nice, we maintain our 40s for another day but still stay fairly pleasant overall with more sunshine in the forecast for everyone. Another wave of high pressure is still pushing through keeping our northwest flow going as well.

Monday, we start to feel more like March. Highs in the 50s are expected as our high pressure drifts off to the south and swings us from northwest winds to southwest winds. The sun stays with us too, and there is the off chance it might even feel a little humid.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry and we really start to crank up the heat. Highs on Tuesday are in the upper 50s and low 60s and by Wednesday we are in the mid 60s! We keep the warmth into Thursday, but look to bring back our next chance for rain. Flooding shouldn’t be a major concern at this point because we have had ample time to dry out.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. A bit warmer with lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Keeping the dry trend going! Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Next chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 60s.