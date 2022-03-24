Thursday night will be quiet, but clouds will continue to build into the region. We could be breezy at times with gusts up to 15 MPH, but not nearly as windy as we were last night. Temperatures tonight will be much cooler than we’ve been as many drop into the mid and upper 30s. We could have a few lucky spots in the low 40s, but overall it’s a chilly night.

Friday will bring lots of clouds throughout the day. This will keep our temperatures cooler than average as highs struggle to make it out of the 40s. A few light rain showers are possible throughout the day, but much of the action will hold off until we get into the evening hours. Some mixing will be possible in the high terrain Friday night.

Saturday will bring more clouds and hit or miss rain/snow showers. It will be a cool day with highs only in the low 40s throughout the afternoon. Snow accumulations look minimal for most, but we could see some minor accumulation in the high terrain of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Temperatures Saturday night fall fast and end up in the low to mid 20s to kick off our Sunday.

Sunday starts off chilly with a few mountain flurries and mix precipitation. We’ll fall below average with highs only in the low 40s once more. Icy roadways will be a problem early morning and evening, mainly in the highest elevations.

Monday we’ll see less in the way of rain although still a few isolated showers in the evening. The little extra sunshine we’ll see will help warm us up SLIGHTLY with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday rain moves back into the region with scattered showers here and there. We could see some mixing first thing in the morning as we begin the day near the freezing mark. Warm air moves in for the afternoon with highs back in the mid 50s. This will allow us to switch to plain old scattered rain showers during the day.

Wednesday will see a few isolated sprinkles here and there after Tuesday’s rain. Gradual clearing through the late morning and early afternoon with sunshine returning for all. Highs rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Through the extended forecast the unsettled pattern continues but temperatures slide back into the 50s. The spring storm season is soon upon us as thunderstorm chances increase well into next week.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.





TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

A few sprinkles during the day, but mainly cloudy. Mixing late. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Am snow in the mountains. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Unsettled with rain/snow early. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sct. Showers, chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

More of the same. Still cool in the 40s.

