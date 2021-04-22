Chilly Again Today

A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM THURSDAY

A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND SW POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THURSDAY

A NEW FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING

Today we continue to feel the effect of our exiting cold front. A few more snow showers and even some snow squalls are possible early before we dry out into the second half of the day. Some sun will help us warm up and melt whatever snow is on the ground but we’ll only make it to the mid-40s for most. We are cold again Thursday night into Friday and will likely see another area-wide frost or freeze.

Friday we’ll see temperatures rise but will still fall below average into the upper 50s for most. The first half of the day will be fairly sunny while the second half into the evening will features clouds thickening and rain starting as we head into Saturday.

Saturday will likely be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is expected for most of the day as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Once the rain starts, we won’t see a lot of breaks. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lows 60s at least so it won’t be a cold rain.

Sunday our rain chances dwindle through the morning hours but a few lingering showers might be able to hold on into the afternoon hours for most. We’ll remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours, we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Monday we kick the heater back on with sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs will make a quick return to the 60s and more seasonable weather for most.

Tuesday highs make a staggering jump to the 70s for most thanks to a southern high pressure and an approaching cold front. This will promote some healthy southerly flow to bring in warmer air, the sunny skies we’ll see as well will help temperatures get a boost too.

Wednesday brings a shot at the first 80-degree day in over 200 days! Sunny skies will precede some building afternoon clouds as a cold front draws near, but we will remain dry for the day itself! Any rain chances will hold off until the next day.

The extended forecast is hinting at some summerlike weather remaining into the second half of next week. We do have to deal with some rain and thunderstorms to fully enjoy it though!

THURSDAY:

Drying out after AM mix. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain likely by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny again. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return. Highs still in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out after a morning shower. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet and sunny. Very warm with highs in the 70s.