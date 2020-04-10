Chilly Again Tonight. Great Saturday.

DISCUSSION: A Freeze Warning is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell counties from 1 AM until 10 AM Friday. Even if you aren’t under a watch or advisory, widespread frost and freeze is likely tonight and tomorrow morning. Take the steps you need to protect your temperature sensitive vegetation.

Tonight is going to be another cold one. We will see clear skies and temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Another widespread frost is expected heading into Saturday morning. Winds will start to die down this evening, so we will not be as gusty overnight.

Saturday is looking nice! We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Even though we are in for a frosty start, sunshine will allow temperatures to warm back up into the mid and upper 50s. While some of us could still be a bit below average, it will be a nice improvement over Friday’s temperatures. Enjoy it because big changes are ahead.

Easter Sunday looks unsettled at this point. The first part of the day looks to be dry and will allow our temperatures to warm back up into the low 60s. Rain will begin to move in during the late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be mild, so we are seeing all rain heading into Monday.

Severe weather will be a concern Sunday evening through early Monday morning. A severe weather outbreak is looking likely down to our south, but we could still be in for some isolated to scattered severe storms during the late evening hours. Strong damaging winds, hail and even the possibility for a tornado or two are all on the table Sunday night. It will be important to remain weather aware throughout the evening. Right now spots from I 64 to the south have a slight risk in place for severe weather. Along I 64 and to the north is a marginal risk. This could change since we are a few days out.

Heavy rainfall and strong storms continue into early Monday. Not only could we be dealing with severe storms, but flooding will be a pretty big concern as well. Rain totals from Sunday night through about 7 AM Monday morning look to be up to 3 inches in spots.

That is a lot of rain in a short period of time so flash flooding will be possible. As of right now we have a marginal to slight risk for flooding in place for Sunday evening – Monday AM. It will be important to watch all flood prone areas.

Monday afternoon is looking better. Sunshine returns to the region after lunch, but we are going to get fairly chilly during the evening. Temperatures are expected to fall from the low to mid 60s into the upper 20s and low 30s by Tuesday morning.

We are dry on Tuesday, but chilly. Highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more. A few morning snow showers will be possible on Wednesday and then some light rain by the afternoon as highs are back in the upper 40s.

We are still unsettled Thursday and stay cold. We will likely see some rain and snow throughout the day Thursday as our highs struggle to make it into the 40s. Some additional rain/snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low 40s. We dry out for the weekend and warm back up into the 50s. This is still below average for this time of year

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings as we move throughout the active season.



TONIGHT:

Quiet and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost/freeze.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet after a frosty start. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms during the evening. Some storms could be severe and flooding is a concern heading into Monday morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Strong/severe storms before the sun comes up. Flooding is possible before sunrise as well. Drying out very quickly by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Drier, but cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some snow showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain/snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Chilly with highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drier and a bit warmer, but still below average. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet and warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 60s.