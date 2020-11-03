Chilly Again Tonight. Much Warmer Wednesday

Tonight will bring dry conditions once more. Temperatures will be warmer than they were last night, but there will still be a chill in the air as many fall into the mid 30s to kick off our Wednesday.

At the bus stop we are sunny and dry yet again. It will be a cool start, but we warm up nicely as we head into the afternoon. You’ll need the jacket for the morning commute, but probably won’t need it by lunchtime.

Wednesday we see a gradual improvement back towards the 60s for most of us as our high pressure dips south and loses it’s northern connection. Another quiet day is in store with some passing clouds. With such a strong high pressure, once again we’re practically under a bubble.

Thursday is much of the same as Wednesday…*yawn*. Highs make their way into the low 60s and some clouds pass up above, some light winds may stir up some remaining leaves but that’s likely the most exciting weather we’ll see.

Friday we maintain our steady course of the 60s and sunshine, likely being a bit warmer than Thursday was. We continue to live in under our bubble of high pressure, leaving us with one last breath of “spring-like” conditions.

Saturday and Sunday only continue the trend from Friday, a bit warmer between both days with a nice and plenty of sunshine. Both days have a chance at making a run for the 70s for parts of our area, if it can be done it will be impressive (but not record breaking). This will likely be one of the nicest weekends November has to offer!

Monday is still looking nice but there are signs that this is the last day that we see dry and sunny weather along with temperatures well above average. So soak it up while you can, and enjoy being able to have the windows open as highs sit in the mid to upper 60s.

The extended forecast shows a good signal for stormy weather making it’s way back as our strong high pressure begins to erode away. A cold front is set to pass through during the period of Wednesday night into Thursday. This is set to bring us some much needed rain, and likely once again will be a gusty front. Behind the front the next blast of colder will be waiting too!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the low 60s.