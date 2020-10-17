Chilly again tonight

A FROST ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING AT 2AM THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING AT 9AM FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES.

Tonight will be chilly once again. Temperatures will make it down into the upper 30s lower 40s. Mostly clear skies another night to bring in the plants and pets.

Sunday we warm up back to slightly more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry likely for quite some time.

Monday we see our next front try to pass through the area, it’s looking likely that it will be strong enough to push back against our offshore high pressure. Rain is back in the forecast but, cooler temperatures aren’t as the front only makes it far enough to brings us the rain, not the cold air behind it. Highs remain into the 70s.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is deflected and our high pressure off the east coast asserts that it is here to stay we spend the day fully dry and a bit warmer. We keep into the 70s across the two Virginias, but we might end up on the cloudier side through mid week.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again but likely a bit on the cloudier side. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low 70s. This is quite warm for this time of year with many at this point running nearly 10 degrees above average!

Thursday we don’t see much change in the forecast either as each day continues to copycat the day before it. A fairly un-exciting weather pattern.

Alas, changes do appear as we head into next weekend. Friday our first hint of a high pressure busting front comes into play as we start bringing the chance for rain back into the forecast for Saturday. Another cool down could be on the way for the next week.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold again. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet for now. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Some rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out, cooler. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.