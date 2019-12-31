Chilly and Breezy New Year’s Eve







DISCUSSION: As we move into the last few hours of 2019, we will see mostly cloudy skies. A few light snow showers will be possible during the evening hours. No accumulations are expected from this round for most, but a coating is possible in the higher terrain. Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tonight’s Forecast

If you are heading out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, be prepared for a cold night and breezy night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. We will stay dry, so if you can brave the cold it wouldn’t be the worst night to attend the lemon drop in Bluefield, the ball drop at Downtown Countdown in Princeton, or any of the other outdoor celebrations. With gusty winds though, our wind chill values will likely be in the teens as the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s Eve Forecast

New Years Day will be another chilly one with temperatures near average. Bundle up and be ready for upper 20s and 30s in the morning and expect highs close to 40 degrees. We are looking to stay dry though as well and there’s a good chance that we’ll see more sunshine at times through the afternoon.

New Year’s Day Forecast

Unsettled conditions return by Thursday. We should be fine through the morning commute, though clouds will start to increase as a low pressure system approaches from the gulf. Rain will start up by the afternoon and continue on through night. However, temperatures will be mild as highs near 50 are expected Thursday and overnight lows into Friday will stay in the 40s. This will help keep the precipitation all rain.

Friday will be even warmer with highs near 60, but rain continuing through the day. Make sure the keep the rain gear with you.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday and then eventually we will see a transition to mix or light snow heading into Sunday morning. We will be chilly in the 40s throughout the weekend.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast



NEW YEAR’S EVE:

Cold and breezy. Some snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Rain turns to snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Some snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Lingering flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Some rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.





