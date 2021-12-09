Chilly and cloudy start Thursday, clearing late

Clouds clear out quickly through Thursday morning. After another chilly and slick start to the day, we do see some improvement by the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-40s.

Friday, a few leading showers are possible through the afternoon hours as another cold front builds off to our west. We’ll notice winds pick up out of the south about 5-15mph, and temperatures take a quick rebound as well back into the mid-50s to near 60 degrees for most.





Saturday, rain moves in during the morning and spends the day here. It will be heavy at times, and along with the wind visibility will be reduced on the roads so be mindful of travel during the day. Highs in the 60s will be complemented by lows in the 20s as cold air rushes in behind the front. Any lingering moisture could transition to mix or snow showers, but most of the precipitation will have stopped by this point, so it’s unlikely that anyone but the mountains see this. No accumulation is expected.





We are dry by Sunday morning and things look nice, but chilly to end the weekend. Highs will return to the low and mid 40s and we will see sunshine return to the region.

Monday brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature wise. We go from the 30s back to the 50s for most, as sunny skies and southerly winds become the dominant weather feature of the day. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south and should last through the middle of December.

Tuesday looks to remain nice as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs working their way up into the mid 50s. Overnights start to climb out of the freezing territory with lows in the mid to upper 30s.



In the extended forecast, clear and drier weather looks likely as a strong ridge builds in the southeast. We’ll expect temperatures to rise to above-average levels around this time too, which this time of the year only means above the mid-40s!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TODAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain all day, evening snow/mix. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns. Cool with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up, milder Highs in the 50s

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Warm, and sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move back in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs near 50.

