Chilly and Windy Wednesday, Milder Towards Christmas

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN PLACE FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 4 PM ON WEDNESDAY. GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA.

Wednesday, highs stick to the upper 30s for most. Overall were fairly quiet, with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Holiday travel should be in the clear as it starts to pick up around this point in the week, no major obstacles weather-wise are expected. We will be breezy through the afternoon with winds from the northwest at 10-15 MPH. Gusts up to 25 MPH are possible and this could make it feel a bit cooler than it actually is.

Thursday, we’re still quiet in anticipation of the holidays. Another easy travel day is expected for everyone, whether their commuting or heading off to see family. Highs will make a quick jump to the upper 40s with a few low 50s popping up here and there.

Friday (Christmas Eve), is looking mild and cloudy. Shower activity will remain low, but a few light showers are possible. A better chance builds in later in the night. Flooding and severe weather are not a concern at this time and with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s, no mixing is expected.

Saturday (Christmas Day), we’ll transition into on and off showers throughout the day. This will not be a washout by any means so if you’re planning anything outdoors and socially distant it shouldn’t be too disrupted by the weather. We’ll remain mild too into the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday, rounding out the holiday weekend highs slip to the low to mid-50s for most with mostly clear skies returning in the daylight hours. Clouds will build during the overnight hours ahead of a quick-moving storm for Monday.

Monday, rain on and off through the day will slow down any post-holiday travel but only a little. Snow isn’t in the forecast at least as temperatures remain in the 50s through this period which will also benefit travelers.

Tuesday, another round of rain remains on the table as a more active pattern tries to set up. This will be part of the same energy that brought us rain on Monday! Highs remain mild as we stay on the south side of the jet stream, most should be in the mid-50s.

In the extended forecast, signals for unsettled weather remain. Primarily these look like rain as temperatures through the last week of December look to remain well above average for most. Though there are some hints of cooler weather past the end of the 10-Day. Something to watch as we get closer to the new year!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Mild, afternoon/evening showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered morning showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, drier but looking cooler. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS EVE):

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s and 50s.