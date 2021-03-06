Chilly, but Nice Today

Saturday brings back more sunshine. Northwest flow will still be holding on for a period of time through the day, so expect chilly temperatures again as highs only make it into the low 40s once more. It will be a cold night too with lows back in the 20s.

Sunday is still looking nice, everyone should be back in the 40s at this point. Any clouds from Saturday should clear up leading to a bright and sunny day. Another wave of high pressure is still pushing through keeping our northwest flow going as well but we will see it drop south of us by the evening signaling warmer days ahead.

Monday, we start to feel more like March. Highs in the 50s are expected as our high pressure drifts off to the south and swings us from northwest winds to southwest winds. The sun stays with us too, and there is the off chance it might even feel a little humid.

Tuesday we keep our steady climb of temperatures going with most into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon hours. More sun is expected but it’s the winds that help to make the difference since they’ll be a bit stronger out of the south versus Monday.

Wednesday, we do expect clouds to build throughout the day but much like Tuesday the lack of sun will be made up for with southerly winds picking up and moving warm air in. With that in mind, Wednesday will be a bit breezy, winds will be 10-15 mph out of the south with some stronger breezes.

Thursday we’ll have to watch our lingering high pressure, this might just stop our dry streak from ending as it might sit off the coast and gain strength. This is commonly called a Bermuda High and acts almost like a wall deflecting storms from entering the area. It won’t last forever but it could give us just one more day of near perfect weather.

In the extended forecast it does rain. Between Friday to Sunday next week a stalled out front begins to push and nudge at our high pressure and brings showers and some steadier rain at times. This will be beneficial, we can only stay dry for so long before it becomes harmful. This looks to be all rain as we keep temperatures mild through the weekend.

SATURDAY:

Keeping the dry trend going! Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Next chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry, but chilly with lows in the mid 40s.