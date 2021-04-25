Chilly, but Quiet Tonight

Tonight will bring more drying and clearing. We will eventually be partly cloudy to mostly clear by the time we get into our Monday. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s so there could be some patchy frost, but a widespread frost or freeze is not expected.

Monday brings a big change for all of us as a Bermuda High begins to set-up off the east coast. This will help to not only promote clear and sunny skies but overall southerly flow. Highs will be noticeably warmer back into the upper 60s and low 70s. This is the start of a very nice stretch!

Tuesday we continue to feel the hard work of our off-shore high, afternoon highs are expected to be into the mid-70s for most with a shot at the 80s likely in the coalfields. Partly cloudy and dry conditions are still with us at this point too.



Wednesday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen since last September where more of us could hit the 80-degree mark. We’ll be sunny through the first half of the day and likely most of the afternoon, but overnight into Thursday clouds will build their way back in.

Thursday, rain and maybe some thunder drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. This looks to be late in the afternoon and through the evening, so we will still have some dry time for the start of our day. Highs will still be warm, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Showers will linger into Friday morning and temperatures will be a bit cooler. Highs will only reach the mid 60s, but this is still close to average. We look to stay dry and seasonable by the weekend. As of right now sunshine looks to dominate both Saturday and Sunday.

We cool down again this coming weekend some, to more mid-Spring-like temperatures, but then we begin warming up again next week.



TONIGHT:

Drying out. Chilly with lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms possible early. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Some showers try to move in. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.