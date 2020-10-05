Chilly, but Quiet Tonight

As we move into the evening, things are looking quiet and dry. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid 40s by Tuesday morning. It will be a chilly transition, so grab a jacket if you are heading out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

At the bus stop we will see sunshine. You will still want the jacket heading out the door first thing in the morning though. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s to start the day even though the sun will be out in full force.

Tuesday we are definitely warming up, with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Overall we will fall back into a quiet weather pattern. High pressure makes a grand return to the area for most of the week allowing for plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures than last week.

Wednesday as high pressure maintains control it taps into some warmer air and brings temperatures back to their first potential above average reading in over a week! Temperatures look to climb into the 70s and the upper 60s for most of us, along with bright sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday were tracking a DRY cold front that will pass through the area. This will not be a particularly strong front meaning it won’t really do much to affect our temperatures along with not really changing the forecast either. Sunny, dry conditions remain with temperatures still in the mid to upper 60s for most.

Friday during the day we won’t expect many changes from the rest of the week, all in all it’s a very similar day to Thursday for most of us. It will be a warmer night for high school football compared to the previous week.

There are some indications we could see the return of some remnant tropical moisture to the region for this coming weekend. We’re pretty far out at the moment, and there is still many moving pieces between this system and here. Including the high pressures we expect to see and Thursdays cold front. These can all affect the outcome of whether we see rain or not. It looks like the heaviest stuff will try to move in on Sunday. We will continue to watch it.

Monday isn’t looking to bad either, we’re in between systems with some weak high pressure in place the coal fields can likely make it to the 70s but the mountains look to get stuck in the 60s. Tuesday end up almost a copy of Monday with a big temperature difference from the coal fields to the mountains. Quiet weather still remains.

Wednesday we see some changes on the horizon. Our only other chance for rain emerges as another cold front is poised to transfer through the region. Rain looks likely with this system, as well as another brief cool down for us leading into the second half of October.

Tropical Storm Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and eventually make landfall somewhere along the gulf coast as a category 2 storm. This will be one to keep an eye on as it follows a similar path to Laura. Eventually we will see the remnants make their way to our area and that is what will bring back more showers for the end of the weekend.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

Rain Possible late in the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain. Could be heavy at times. Highs around 70.

MONDAY:

Slight rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs near 70.