Tonight will be a very cold night across the region – our forecast low of 38 would be the coldest night since April 28th! Expect frost over the mountain counties, where perhaps a few upper 20s can’t be ruled out on the highest peaks!

Wednesday is even colder than Tuesday! Much like we saw on Tuesday, our far northern friends in Nicholas and Pocahontas counties could see an isolated shower with a front scooting through to our north, but the majority of us will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine in the afternoon won’t do much for us as most of us won’t make it out of the 50s! It’ll once again be a cold night on the way Wednesday night into Thursday, with lows around 40 degrees.

Thursday we start to see the thermometer move in the opposite direction than that last few days! Abundant sunshine and a warmer upper-level pattern will jump us back up into the lower 60s. With a little less breeze than we’ve experienced the last couple of days, those low 60s will feel good!

Friday will still be below average for many of us as we begin the day with mostly clear conditions. We’ll see highs jump up into the middle 60s. Clouds build in late afternoon and evening as we expect the remnants of Ian to continue to approach and push their way north. A late evening shower or two can’t be ruled out toward the southeastern counties like Monroe, Bland, & Giles with all of us seeing showers by the early morning – most of us will be fine for high school football!

Saturday sees the arrival of Hurricane Ian’s remnants into the area. Though we won’t have to deal with much wind, showers will be around for the weekend, which will hold temperatures down. We’ll struggle to get into the 60s on Saturday with scattered showers likely.

Sunday looks to be the best chance for rain at this point, with a cold front to the north and Ian’s remnants to the south squeezing precipitation out. Highs will only be around 60 degrees. Though flooding issues look to remain pretty minor for now, it’ll be something that we will continue to watch in the StormTracker 59 Weather Lab in the coming days.

Monday keeps the remnants of Ian around, so more scattered showers are a good bet, with highs around 60 – yet another cool day considering we should be around 70!

Tuesday will finally see Ian’s remnants begin to move out by the afternoon but not before a few lingering showers and mist during the morning hours. It’ll be another cool day on the way with highs in the lower 60s. In general, for the duration of Ian, our area can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain – with higher totals farther south and east and less totals farther north and west. These forecast amounts can change as we continue to put Ian’s remnants into the forecast focus over the next few days.

In your extended forecast temperatures look to remain below average but at least we aren’t seeing any indications of bitterly cold conditions. Fall-like weather looks to continue with a slight warm-up by the end of next week. Perhaps we could get CLOSE to 70 degrees by high school football for the following week.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and frosty over the mountains! Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and a bit chilly. A stray shower north with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely, especially late with Ian’s remnants arriving. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely with Ian’s remnants around. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

AM showers with a slow afternoon clearing trend. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy with a stray shower over the mountains. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with highs near 70.