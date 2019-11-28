Chilly, but thankfully dry for Thanksgiving

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 1 PM Thursday for Tazewell and Western Greenbrier county.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 PM Thursday for Summers, Monroe, Mercer counties.

Wind alerts.

DISCUSSION: Happy Thanksgiving! We have dry weather to be thankful for today, however it will be cold and still quite breezy early on. Gusts of around 20-30 MPH are still possible for the first part of the day before we start to calm things down. Chilly temperatures will stick around as well, as we start out in the low to mid 30s for most and only make it into the low 40s this afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day Planner.

For those heading out overnight for shopping, dress warm! Lows will drop close to 30, so you’ll find yourself shivering while waiting in line for the stores to open up if you aren’t layered up enough. Thankfully, winds will be much more calm so wind chill will not be too big of a concern tonight.

Tonight.

Black Friday will be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s, and wind should be much calmer as well. Partly sunny skies will stick around for most of the day, though more clouds will build in late as our next rainmaker inches closer to the area.

Black Friday forecast.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday as highs climb to the 50s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Rain is back this weekend.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Cold and breezy to start. Staying chilly in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Cold again. Lows in the low 30s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers through the day. Small accumulations likely Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.