The Following Advisories Have Been Issued:
- Frost Advisories for Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 9 AM.
For Saturday night, our overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 30s. This will allow for the development of frost and cause damage to any uncovered vegetation outside. If you happen to have any outdoor plants, make sure to cover them tonight to prevent frost damage. This can be done using a blanket, a sheet, or even a tarp to protect them. Or you can also take them inside, if possible, to prevent them from being exposed to the elements.