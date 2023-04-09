The Following Advisories Have Been Issued:

Frost Advisories for Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 9 AM.

For Saturday night, our overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 30s. This will allow for the development of frost and cause damage to any uncovered vegetation outside. If you happen to have any outdoor plants, make sure to cover them tonight to prevent frost damage. This can be done using a blanket, a sheet, or even a tarp to protect them. Or you can also take them inside, if possible, to prevent them from being exposed to the elements.

Easter Sunday begins a dry spell in our forecast, which will last through portions of next week. A strong high-pressure system will build to our north and keep us dry for much of our extended forecast. This will give families plenty of time to enjoy Easter Sunday and plan any outdoor activities! Temperatures for Sunday will rise near the 60 degree mark to cap off the weekend. Monday is another chilly start with temperatures in the low 30s. Continue to keep in mind the potential for frost and take care of any outdoor plants. The chilly conditions won’t last for long as sunshine returns for the start of our new work week. In all, not to bad of a Monday as we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday will start off not as cold compared to Monday. Starting temperatures on Tuesday will be near the 40-degree mark, which is average for this time of the year. High-pressure continues to remain in control and allow for another sunny day. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 60s once again.

Wednesday is yet another sunny and dry day with high-pressure moving down to the southern United States. Temperatures will start off mild in the 40s and get into the 70s by the afternoon! With this stretch of dry weather, it’s important to keep in mind of spring burn rules. Remember to follow appropriate times and safety measures to prevent any brushfires from happening.

Thursday continues on with the dry spell in our forecast. Your morning commute starts off once again in the 40s and climbs into the 70s by dinnertime. Enjoy the last day of dry weather because Friday looks a bit soggy at times. Friday starts off cool with temperatures near the 50-degree mark. This mild morning will come with increased clouds from our south. A new weather disturbance will develop down to our south and looks to bring some shower chances back into the area. At this point, a few showers are possible in the afternoon and into the evening for Friday. While not a washout by any stretch, we could see a few slick spots develop on the evening commute home. It will be another above average temperature day as we see afternoon highs soar into the 70s to end the work week.

Saturday morning continues the soggy conditions with a few more showers possible. The southern disturbance will look to move out of the area by the evening hours, but it will still be a gloomy day under cloudy skies. Temperatures for the morning will start off in the 50s but get close to the 70-degree mark to end off our Saturday.