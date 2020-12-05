Chilly night ahead

Tonight the clouds will hang around through the overnight hours. It will be chilly with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s. Grab a coat if you have any plans for Saturday night!

Sunday looks chilly and below average for everyone. A few might be able to glance into the the 40s but overall the day will be spent in the 30s. Some more sun is possible Sunday afternoon at least, giving a least a pleasant end to the weekend.

Monday is a tricky forecast as there are some signs a storm might be brewing off the coast of the Carolinas. Right now some models are are hinting at some snow showers across the area. Forecast highs are in the 30s right now.

Tuesday will be just as chilly as Monday with some not even breaking out of the 20s across the mountains. Outside of the mountains you should be able to break into the low to mid 30s. High pressure is in control at this point, so at least it’s a dry day.

Wednesday we start to warm up towards the low 40s. Still a bit cloudy but more breaks of sun look more probable at this point thanks to high pressure.

Thursday we warm up and hit right near average for our high temperatures. Most should end up into the upper 40s low 50s! It will be another dry day across the area as well.

In the extended forecast the warming trend continues, Friday has a shot at the 50s for some while Saturday looks to be warm but ultimately a bit cooler than Friday in the upper 40s. At the end of the 10-day unsettled conditions are waiting for us as another potential storm sets up in the forecast!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.



