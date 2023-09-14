Tonight continues our threat for patchy dense fog in a few spots. Temperatures will fall all the way back into the upper 40s, so it’s a chilly night on tap!

Friday continues the sunny, as well as the warmer trend with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies after beginning the day all the way down into the middle and upper 40s! We’ll see just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds. High school football games looks great weather-wise but bring the coats as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Temperatures at the beginning of area games will be in the upper 60s, but we’ll be down into the 50s by the end.

Saturday is yet another wonderful day in southern West Virginia, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 70s with high pressure still in control.

Sunday brings the risk for showers as our next storm system looks to scoot toward the region in the form of a cold front crossing through. Though we aren’t expecting much in the way of thunderstorms, scattered showers will make for a gloomy day. The clouds will keep temperatures held down for highs in the middle to upper 60s. It won’t rain all the time, but definitely consider bringing the rain gear if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time.

Monday provides a couple of sprinkles and clouds early in the morning, similar to Wednesday’s weather, but we’ll see sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine with high pressure in control, with highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday brings a bit more warmth with a southeasterly flow with highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday continues the wonderful pattern of sunny conditions with high pressure in control with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be near normal for this time of year in the middle 70s. We are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Chilly! Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful end to work week! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

AM clouds/drizzle, PM sun. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – another nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Nice pattern! Highs in the middle 70s.