Chilly Saturday, some mountain snowflakes Sunday

The balance of our Saturday evening remains partly cloudy, dry, and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will see partly cloudy conditions persist overnight with temperatures dipping into the low 30s.

Your Saturday night forecast.

For our Sunday, we expect partly cloudy and dry conditions for the lowland areas as well as the southeast counties and our southwestern Virginia counties as well. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s, with lows dropping into the low to mid-20s. Winds of 10-15mph will persist throughout the day into the evening, with gusts around 20mph. Not the best day to put holiday decorations out! A quick-moving area of low pressure will bring some snow showers to the high western slopes of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties starting Sunday afternoon and evening, with accumulation through Monday morning in the 1 – 2.5″ range. This will be plenty enough to slick up travel, and everyone should watch for icy spots Monday morning.



Latest Predictor look with that upslope snow signal for Sunday night.

Monday, our weak low pressure moves out quickly leaving a few lingering upslope snow showers in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas. The rest of us should begin to clear out and see some sun, but we will remain fairly cool into the 30s for highs.



Tuesday looks clear and quiet. Sunshine will melt any icy spots leftover from the morning and any snow if it survived Monday. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s, an improvement over the day before at least.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 40s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the icy mornings we dealt with all week long. Sunshine will be plentiful through the day as well.

Thursday, we continue our warming trend and end up near average as we continue into December. Overall we’re looking dry and sunny, a weak cold front is expected to pass through which will bring some clouds but other than that will have little impact. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with some gusty winds out of the southwest possible.



Friday looks to bring a chance of rain showers to the two Virginias, with temperatures in the mid-50s.



In the extended forecast, chances for some unsettled weather remain. Generally looking like rain showers for the time being as we look to remain fairly mild into this period. We’ll update this as the pieces come together!

Your latest 10-day forecast. Not leftovers!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.





TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy start, rain/snow showers late. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers are possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain is possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 30s.